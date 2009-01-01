WordPress Plugin: CommentLuv

CommentLuv is a great way to reward your blog readers who leave a comment on your blogs. If your commenters leave their blog URLs on their posts, this plugin would parse the URL for the RSS feed and automatically find and include in the comment the latest blog post of your visitor.
This encourages your visitor to leave more comments because there’s automatic link love given to your commenters. So, in a sense, everyone wins: you will get more comments (which improves your Google standings) and your visitors will get link love and it will definitely increase clickthroughs for them and (if you use the DoFollow Plugin) their pagerank would also improve.
CommentLuv is available for WordPress and WordPress MU, and is compatible for WordPress versions 2.6 and up.
To install CommentLuv, you have to first download it from here, then unzip it. Open up your favorite FTP client and upload CommentLuv to
wp-content/plugins. Once the upload is done, you need to go to your plugins page and activate it.
Once it’s activated, you’ll be able to go to the settings page and if you wish, change some settings of the plugin. The plugin will auto-configure for your comment form. If you have a nonstandard comment form or a plugin type comment form, you will need to enter the name or ID values for the author, url and comment fields.
When you’ve finished doing those steps, you visitors would be able to automatically leave the latest posts of their blogs on your blog. CommentLuv also comes in a Drupal version as well, for you non WordPress users.
Download CommentLuv for WordPress here.
Vince says
Nice plugin. Thanks for the tip. I will try this one out.
Douglas Karr says
I love the concept behind CommentLuv but it utilizes a third party site, which concerns me, to resolve the domains and obtain the Feed items. I wish there were a totally portable version that didn’t make the request from a third party site.
Rowell Dionicio says
I’ve implemented this plugin not too long ago and noticed that I started to receive more comments. Not sure if it’s because of my plugin or because I started commenting on more blogs. Probably a combination of both.
Millard says
I just came from a site with this, and I was trying to figure out what the heck it was. Thanks for the tip.
salehoo says
Thanks for this post, the commentLuv site was down so I came here instead. Rewarding people for comments is really a win win situation. Thanks for this post and helping to spread the Luv.. 🙂
Dimborism says
Thanks! Good news 🙂
andrew says
Cool plugin, i also want to use in my blog.
Tom @ Best Hosting Service Web says
Great plug-in I use them on all my blogs. I think anyone really trying to get a lot of fresh new content this is the way to go. I use these plug-in’s on all my blogs. Great site keep up the good work I look forward to coming back thanks.
Best Hosting Service Web says
Sorry about the heading on the last post the structure of this blog is a little different then most comment luv blogs. thnaks
Jennifer R says
Thanks for the info, but almost the website uses Commentluv are nofollow to the link 🙁
Michael@Training Yorkshire Terriers says
Hi, thanks very much for this article. I am going to download it now. Thanks
Thanks,
Michael
Chuck Jines@Cheap WordPress Themes says
Hey BloggingPro! Sweet post on commentluv. Commentluv is a fantastic way to keep activity on your website or blog. Some people say that it brings in spam, but I get spam with it or without it, so I go with it. Well, Thanks Hunter for using this fantastic plugin!
Water Clean Up says
I can honestly say I’d never heard of commentluv before now. This seems like an excellent tool to use, and something I’ve been looking for without knowing it.
walder franco says
Excellent post. CommentLuv is a great plugin. Too bad that almost is not used in blogs in Spanish.
Mariana Rodriguez says
thanks for the article. CommentLuv really is great but I think many developers will soon begin to modify it and play with it.
Soccer Skills says
Very good post. I absolutely love this website. Continue the good work!|
