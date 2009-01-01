WordPress Plugin: CommentLuv

by 48 Comments

CommentLuv is a great way to reward your blog readers who leave a comment on your blogs. If your commenters leave their blog URLs on their posts, this plugin would parse the URL for the RSS feed and automatically find and include in the comment the latest blog post of your visitor.

This encourages your visitor to leave more comments because there’s automatic link love given to your commenters. So, in a sense, everyone wins: you will get more comments (which improves your Google standings) and your visitors will get link love and it will definitely increase clickthroughs for them and (if you use the DoFollow Plugin) their pagerank would also improve.

CommentLuv is available for WordPress and WordPress MU, and is compatible for WordPress versions 2.6 and up.

To install CommentLuv, you have to first download it from here, then unzip it. Open up your favorite FTP client and upload CommentLuv to wp-content/plugins. Once the upload is done, you need to go to your plugins page and activate it.

Once it’s activated, you’ll be able to go to the settings page and if you wish, change some settings of the plugin. The plugin will auto-configure for your comment form. If you have a nonstandard comment form or a plugin type comment form, you will need to enter the name or ID values for the author, url and comment fields.

When you’ve finished doing those steps, you visitors would be able to automatically leave the latest posts of their blogs on your blog. CommentLuv also comes in a Drupal version as well, for you non WordPress users.

Download CommentLuv for WordPress here.

Comment with Your Facebook Account

Comments

  2. I love the concept behind CommentLuv but it utilizes a third party site, which concerns me, to resolve the domains and obtain the Feed items. I wish there were a totally portable version that didn’t make the request from a third party site.

    Reply

  3. I’ve implemented this plugin not too long ago and noticed that I started to receive more comments. Not sure if it’s because of my plugin or because I started commenting on more blogs. Probably a combination of both.

    Reply

  5. Thanks for this post, the commentLuv site was down so I came here instead. Rewarding people for comments is really a win win situation. Thanks for this post and helping to spread the Luv.. 🙂

    Reply

  12. Great plug-in I use them on all my blogs. I think anyone really trying to get a lot of fresh new content this is the way to go. I use these plug-in’s on all my blogs. Great site keep up the good work I look forward to coming back thanks.

    Reply

  15. Every major internet company has a mobile app… do you? You can build one now without code using Droid Generator software. It takes 10 minutes and can drive hundreds of extra users to your blog/site. The average app gets 400 downloads per day. Google: Droid Generator and go mobile!

    Reply

  17. Hey BloggingPro! Sweet post on commentluv. Commentluv is a fantastic way to keep activity on your website or blog. Some people say that it brings in spam, but I get spam with it or without it, so I go with it. Well, Thanks Hunter for using this fantastic plugin!

    Reply

  18. I can honestly say I’d never heard of commentluv before now. This seems like an excellent tool to use, and something I’ve been looking for without knowing it.

    Reply

  19. Once I came over to WordPress Plugin: CommentLuv | BloggingPro I can only see part of it, is this my internet browser or the internet website? Should I reboot? Cheers Keely Holcomb

    Reply

  23. Nice post. I’d been checking out constantly this specific weblog for encouraged! Beneficial details in particular the closing segment 🙂 We preserve similarly info much. I was looking for this type of info for just a very long time. Thanks a lot and also connected with fortune.

    Reply

  24. Terrific write-up. I had been looking at constantly that blog site using this program . fascinated! Very useful info especially a final cycle 🙂 My spouse and i preserve such information a lot. I became seeking this particular certain info for any very extended time period. Thank you so much and finest connected with luck.

    Reply

  25. Now i am extremely astounded using your creating skills since wisely just like the dwelling in your weblog. Is the a settled subject or even can you personalize it yourself? In any case keep in the excellent high-quality publishing, it really is extraordinary to peer an incredible website just like it currently.

    Reply

  26. Woah this site is amazing i enjoy looking at the articles you write. Maintain the best paintings! You understand, a lot of people are searching all around in this details, you can enable them to tremendously.

    Reply

  27. It does not take ideal time to generate a number of options for the long term which is time to be at liberty. I have read through this write-up of course, if I may I must suggest an individual number of amazing factors or even tips. You may could possibly compose upcoming reports with this post. I would like to study far more items close to that!

    Reply

  28. You are aware of consequently tremendously on the subject of this specific subject, manufactured everyone individually think it over through a number of many facets. The such as women and men will not be concerned apart from it really is one thing to obtain with Lady crazy! Your personal things excellent. Always manage it up!

    Reply

  29. That is certainly intriguing, You are the exceedingly professional digg. I have got became a member of the feast plus crunches for inside track down even more of the superb article. Also, I have got embraced your site around my web sites

    Reply

  30. Fantastic troubles once and for all, you simply earned a fresh visitor. Just what might an individual propose in regards to ones publish that you just produced few days before? Any kind of good?

    Reply

  35. Tree trimming is done to improve the healthiness of the pine or to improve
    other factors and your residence image.

    Reply

  37. It’s genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, thus I only use world
    wide web for that reason, and obtain the newest news.

    Reply

  40. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come
    across a blog that’s both educative and amusing,
    and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something which too few people are speaking
    intelligently about. I am very happy I found this in my hunt
    for something concerning this.

    Reply

  42. Excellent web site you have got here.. It’s hard to find
    excellent writing like yours nowadays. I truly
    appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

    Reply

  45. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking approximately!

    Bookmarked. Please also talk over with my website =).
    We could have a hyperlink change arrangement among us

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *