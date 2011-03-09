Does Your WordPress Blog Need Jetpack? Answer: Yes!

Automattic (the company behind WordPress.com) has released a plugin for self hosted WordPress fans that will make it easier for them to receive some of the features from WP.com without having to scour the WP directory for a plugin.
Today we’re launching the first version of what’s been a dream of mine for several years now, really since my State of the Word presentation in 2009: a way to provide feature parity between WordPress.com and WordPress.org for everybody. […]
For launch we’ve brought eight of the most-requested features into Jetpack as one easy bundle: Hovercards, Stats, After the Deadline, Twitter widget, shortcodes, shortlinks, easy Facebook/Twitter/WordPress sharing buttons (Sharedaddy), and for our fellow math nerds, . We’re excited about this initial set of features, but we’re even more excited for what’s coming down the road. (Jetpack News)
Automattic is partnering with a number of hosts (including GoDaddy and DreamHost) in order to have Jetpack pre-installed with new WordPress users. Current WordPress fans can install the Jetpack plugin manually from the directory.
Note: installing Jetpack will deactivate duplicate plugins (like ShareDaddy) that you’ve previously uploaded, so you may have to reconfigure them again upon your blog.
Surprisingly Automattic does hint that they may offer users premium plugins through Jetpack in the future, which makes one wonder whether the company is pondering a one one stop shop for premium plugins.
Jetpack itself is, and always will be free. Some individual features that Jetpack provides will be free, but others in the future may require payment. Installing Jetpack is free and requires no payment information. (Jetpack FAQ)
While Automattic will probably launch a few of their premium plugins (like VaultPress, VideoPress and PollDaddy) through Jetpack, there might be a slim chance that Automattic could open up Jetpack to premium plugin developers as well.
In my honest opinion Jetpack is highly recommend for bloggers (both new comers and guru’s), although hopefully the company will consider porting the Gravatar like button (as not everyone wants to outsource everything to Facebook).
Comments
Jurrell Kemp says
That seem interesting, if I was them I would create premium plugins more money not that they need it though.
Scott Hampton says
I’ve installed it and will kick the tires. I like the stats better now.
Brad says
Sounds like an interesting idea from the WordPress Gods. Will install and check out the cloud power of Jetpack!
Woody Panele says
This looks like an excellent plugin, will try and report back soon. I have been using Sharedaddy, so will report back how that all pans out with automatic deactivation.
Woody
Arun Kallarackal says
Jetpack has many useful features. But it makes blog load slower than before.
Sharad says
Hii.. thanx for this plugins detalis..And i really try this plugin and give my feedback
Thanx