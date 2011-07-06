15 Awesome WordPress Home Pages

WordPress, which was just released in version 3.2, has always been at the forefront of creative design and we continue to see many great WordPress designs. Too often WordPress designs are immediately recognizable because of the linear, blog home page. For this entry we looked for greatly designed home pages of sites using WordPress.
OctavoDesign
The very bright and colorful homepage of octavo designs is all about scrolling. Not only does the main image scroll down when hovering over it, the whole home page does scroll horizontally.
If you don’t believe this site is made with WordPress, check the source code.
ArtDog
The website of ArtDog Gallery clearly showcases work from artist exhibited on the home page and dynamically resizes with the window. A JQuery plugin is used for the image grid.
Justine Ungaro
The home page of photographer Justine Ungaro‘s home page has only one aim and that is to make the visitor marvel at Justine’s awesome photography. Header and footer are kept simple and don’t get in the way of the pictures.
The site navigation is integrated stylishly and expands upon click on the arrow at the top right of the pictures.
About The iPad
About the iPad benefits a design optimized for mobile devices and the number of columns dynamically switches depending on the screen width of your browser or mobile device.
Except for a minor issue with the footer, the site also displays very well on the mobile Webkit browser in Android.
IDi Journal
The home page of the Catalan Idi uses a great and colorful homepage to indicate the next events in the Catalan community.
Pollier
French construction company Pollier who specialize in constructing with wood, manage to give the website visitor immediately a warm feeling, exudes touches of wood, on their home page.
Ten18 Photography
American photographers Ten18, who met via eHarmony, make sure that the user immediately knows what they do and how to follow them. The home page gives a brief glimpse into their portfolio, with an nicely expanding animation, and list their Facebook and Twitter profiles very prominently.
Imagineria Creativa
Texan Design studio Imagineria Creative has an creative, original way to greet the visitors of their website. At first the background text ‘Hello’ might not be clear but it is a great way to great everyone, all while staying focused on what they do: design creatively.
Card Observer
Business Cards gallery Card Observer displays the most recent entries on their home page, all while smartly including two rows of ads. While we are no big fan of the disturbingly animated ad thumbs, we like the integrating of the Moo.com ad.
Transformology
Besides smooth colors Ken Mann’s Transformology has a great flow and the flow of the home page is at the same time an awesome navigation through the site. The home page is rather long but consists of elemental blocks to the site and deserves to be totally analyzed.
Eggleston | Farkas Architects
The Eggleston|Farkas Architects home page is an exercise in simplicity and grid design as well as showcasing awesome work while still offering a great navigation to the user.
Lombard Chambers
UK based barristers’ chambers Lombard Chambers welcome the website visitor with a simple home page, including every section of their work on the home page. The home page is kept short and excerpts of the latest news entries can be seen upon click.
The Best Colleges
The Best Colleges has a rather simple home page setup, reminiscent of the regular blog setup of used by most WordPress sites but we like the welcoming animation on the web site’s home page.
The Best Colleges also has a extensive best college rankings.
King Scooty
Another WordPress design with animation on the home page is KingScooty the home of graphic designer Scotty Vernon.
Komodo Media
Komodo Media‘s contrast rich design is a classic we couldn’t leave out. Check out the awesome foliage density slider and how the last.fm album thumbnails are integrated to the design.
Bonus Sites
The following sites are part of our network, but we are proud of the work done by our BusinessLogs lead designer, Sophia Lucero.
Pablo Matta Machado says
I realy like those
What do you think about this one: http://brasilimperdivel.tur.br ?
kathrine bocsh says
the iamages and graphics shared here are very amazing ,and its really an informative post , thanks
年 冯 says
Benjamin II says
Im having a hard time deciding what to include on the front page, its my personal page so its even harder 😛
Adriana says
thanks for share!
sem calcinha says
Spiderman games says
I admit I didnt see something that knocked me of my chair. I was hoping to see more creativity and “out of the box” ideas.
WP Events Theme says
Personally I liked a lot this theme and I would definitely use it for my website.
Thank you and keep sharing.
Walt says
Very nice and profound topic, other additional information for newbies like me. I’ll try to use one of those attractive theme. Actually you can replace also the header from different logo from cooltext.com. More power!
Kvikl says
Is it a good idea to have the homepage as a landing page?
Mark says
Wow, hopefully I could design such great designs to my website, http://www.thetotobox.com soon 🙂
Fazz hays says
Yes all of them are eye-catching and simple from design prospective. Nice work and thanks for sharing.
It will be pleasure to hear some of suggestions about….
http://aktiptravel.co.uk/