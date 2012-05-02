Top 8 SEO Blogs You Should be Reading

Many bloggers are asked to focus on search engine optimization (SEO) so that an article that the blogger wrote will rank well on a Google results page. As a blogger myself, I know that WordPress often makes it pretty easy to “get through” SEO—there is a space for Meta keywords, a space for tags, and a space for Meta description. Bloggers can easily just fill in these spaces and continue onto the next project.

However, there is actually quite a bit of SEO information available that could really help bloggers. If bloggers really understood SEO, they would better understand:

  • Topics that have the opportunity to rank well on Google. This will help a blogger’s writing gain more exposure.
  • The meaning of Meta data and how Google uses Meta data. Understanding this information will help again improve the SEO and overall visibility of an article.
  • Any changes that are occurring with Google algorithms. These updates often change a website’s approach to content (usually for the better).
  • Bloggers are more marketable if they really understand SEO.

I have found that the easiest way for a blogger to learn more about SEO and stay current in the SEO sphere is by doing what he/she does best—reading different blogs. Below is a list of my favorite SEO blogs (in no particular order) that could really help educate a blogger about the more advanced aspects of SEO:

Top 10 SEO Blogs for Bloggers

1. Higher Visibility – This blog always seems to explain SEO information in a way that is concise and easy to understand. In other words, it is a PR 6 blog for a reason.

2. Search Engine Optimization Journal – Managed by long-time SEO expert Nick Stamoulis, this blog is always looking to educate.

3. Search Engine Journal – This blog offers a wealth of information and breaks SEO down into different categories to help keep so much information organized. Also a PR 6 site.

4. SEOMoz – This is by far one of the most authoritative sites in the SEO world. The articles shared here are always incredibly detailed with step by step instructions and screenshots that help make sure you’re understand absolutely any aspect of SEO.

5. Search Engine Land – This is where I go to get all of my updates about any changes that Google is making. They talk with Google directly and always have the most up-to-date information the minute it happens.

6. Search Engine Watch – This PR 7 site offers top quality information featured on an easy to navigation website. Need I say more?

7. Search Engine Roundtable – This blog also offers breaking news in the SEO world, and you’ll often find this at the top of SERPs. Although only a PR 3, the content is top quality.

8. SEO Book – This site is also great for tutorials and screenshots in order to help educate. Aaron Wall is one of the top SEO experts in the field and manages this blog.

It is certainly not necessary for the average blogger to be keeping up with all of these different blogs, but consider finding one or two that you enjoy. If you can’t seem to find the information you need or something that interests you, move on to the next.

What SEO blogs do you read to help improve your SEO skills?

Photo Credit: topseolinks.com

Amanda DiSilvestro is a writer on topics ranging from social media to 401k services. She writes for an online resource that gives advice on topics including document software to small businesses and entrepreneurs for a lead generation website, Resource Nation. 

Comments

  1. Great list, thanks. Totally agree that WordPress is making life much easy these days. I’m starting to regret building my blog from custom PHP, there’s really no reason to now…

    • I agree that this is a pretty good list of the major SEO blogs that I like to read. I would just add that I like to read Warrior forum.

    • This blog is great, and very helpful for my SEO business! We too use wordpress and find it so user friendly. In fact it is so user friendly that when we set up our clients with sites, sometimes we deliberately use wordpress for the CMS if they want to be able to make minor changes themselves, because we know how user friendly wordpress is!

  5. So far, I’ve been using only the search engine land and search engine journal.After the Google’s panda update, I find that no SEO formula is working the way it used to work pre-panda stages.only a few sites are ruling the Internet and I guess without invincible inspiration to keep publishing no SEO can help us( new bloggers) to grow.

    • I think many of us feel that way and in many instances you’re probably right, but it’s never a good idea to just give up! SEO is a loonnng process, and I find that many of these blogs give great insight into how you can begin trying to optimize your site.

      Does anyone else have any advice for pagetron?

      • Pagetron,
        SEO is like a football game but with a twist that the NFL changes the rules every season. Staying on top is about adjusting your plays and strategy for the new game set. What makes it fun is that Google only hints at the rules and doesn’t tell you when your out of bounds. Learn from your penalties and keep playing with more gut and grit.

        • Hi Amanda and Nelson,
          Thank you so much for giving me some encouragement.Now, I am trying to concentrate more on social media and also trying to branding my blogs for its own niche. I think we all have the power to follow our interest with passion and I am just following my heart.Thank you so much.

    • Definitely! And they offer SEO services (in addition to a blog). Definitely an awesome site.

  12. Really great information for people from SEO industry..It helps a lot in improving my blogs and website page ranking and increased traffic which I never imagined. I achieved my goals by following step by step improvements and now I am getting amazing results on my blog and website..

  17. Hello SEOBITCH ,
    This is really an Awesome post by you in which you mention all the quality required steps. Your way of writing is great in which you derived it step by stem and i think it should be important for every users. Please continue this type of informative post regularly by which the user like me can get benefited….

    Thanks
    Mak

  22. This is very informative post and your blog list. I basically read seomoz update and matt cutt’s blog. Search engine journal is also very cool site for seo.

  25. Great post! I’m interested in SEO and I try to keep up with the latest news on SEOMoz- I’ll have to look into the other sites as well!

  27. Thank you for this wonderful tips. It adds my knowledge. And this really helps for my new prorgam BN845z which I bought last week. Who ever the source for this program is a genius. My money is worthy. I can believe I already have the program. I really find it hard to search for it.

  30. Search Engine Land gives the latest information of SEO industry before it is published anywhere on the web. It’s very popular for Google latest algorithms update. I love this blog 🙂

  33. Thank you for all the great suggestions guys, keep them coming! I also think it’s a good idea if we go through and follow everyone on Twitter–I find some of my BEST guest posting opportunities this way.

  35. Great round-up, Amanda! I never heard of the higher visibility blog until now and just added it to my reader. Scrolled through the first page – nice list of tips to read later!

    • thanks about this article, keep update content fresh on website / blog can be increase your position website in search engine 🙂

  38. Nice post, this psot help me a lot….. Thabk you dude…..

  42. Excellent article! Thanks for the cool and useful tips, this would helps a lot of bloggers who are specializing in SEO 🙂

  46. This is really interesting, You are an overly professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in the hunt for extra of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  49. I user some of seo blogs in all of these like SEO Book, SEO Moz, amd search engine land. These are very good for me and my seo practice.
    Thank’s to you to suggest us about new blogs for seo updates.

  51. Really interesting post. I would always like to know how can I get the more traffic to my websites..I am now following few of the blogs from this list and will follow more blogs to know what is new there.

  54. Totally agree that Search Engine Roundtable is the best. I like Barry Schwartz write ups.

    • Hey Amanda, thank you so much for sharing useful article. I always prefer this all blogs to gain something new in SEO. This blog helps me a lot solve my clients query, and through that I gave them a better result. I must say that, this all blogs are the one of the reason behind my success.

  62. Our professional web designers also help in achieving a good search engine ranking to increase visitors to your website.

  67. Thanks a ton for sharing all SEO resources list at one place.Thanks for sharing great list. This SEO resource list will really helpful for all SEO professionals to keep updating their domain expertise.
    I just bookmark this page.

  74. I am just learning about SEO and blogging. Blogs are very very helpful but provided with a very careful and detailed input. This article is really a great help. I learn a lot from this.

  75. I get a lot of knowledge from reading the blogs you listed here. I am still developing my styles in blogging. Thanks a lot, this is really a big help.

  77. These 8 blogs are certainly great recommendations. I have visited the sites and love the fact that each or so unique in their own way. As a local marketing company, I appreciate the variety.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *