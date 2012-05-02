Top 8 SEO Blogs You Should be Reading

Many bloggers are asked to focus on search engine optimization (SEO) so that an article that the blogger wrote will rank well on a Google results page. As a blogger myself, I know that WordPress often makes it pretty easy to “get through” SEO—there is a space for Meta keywords, a space for tags, and a space for Meta description. Bloggers can easily just fill in these spaces and continue onto the next project.

However, there is actually quite a bit of SEO information available that could really help bloggers. If bloggers really understood SEO, they would better understand:

Topics that have the opportunity to rank well on Google. This will help a blogger’s writing gain more exposure.

The meaning of Meta data and how Google uses Meta data. Understanding this information will help again improve the SEO and overall visibility of an article.

Any changes that are occurring with Google algorithms. These updates often change a website’s approach to content (usually for the better).

Bloggers are more marketable if they really understand SEO.

I have found that the easiest way for a blogger to learn more about SEO and stay current in the SEO sphere is by doing what he/she does best—reading different blogs. Below is a list of my favorite SEO blogs (in no particular order) that could really help educate a blogger about the more advanced aspects of SEO:

Top 10 SEO Blogs for Bloggers

1. Higher Visibility – This blog always seems to explain SEO information in a way that is concise and easy to understand. In other words, it is a PR 6 blog for a reason.

2. Search Engine Optimization Journal – Managed by long-time SEO expert Nick Stamoulis, this blog is always looking to educate.

3. Search Engine Journal – This blog offers a wealth of information and breaks SEO down into different categories to help keep so much information organized. Also a PR 6 site.

4. SEOMoz – This is by far one of the most authoritative sites in the SEO world. The articles shared here are always incredibly detailed with step by step instructions and screenshots that help make sure you’re understand absolutely any aspect of SEO.

5. Search Engine Land – This is where I go to get all of my updates about any changes that Google is making. They talk with Google directly and always have the most up-to-date information the minute it happens.

6. Search Engine Watch – This PR 7 site offers top quality information featured on an easy to navigation website. Need I say more?

7. Search Engine Roundtable – This blog also offers breaking news in the SEO world, and you’ll often find this at the top of SERPs. Although only a PR 3, the content is top quality.

8. SEO Book – This site is also great for tutorials and screenshots in order to help educate. Aaron Wall is one of the top SEO experts in the field and manages this blog.

It is certainly not necessary for the average blogger to be keeping up with all of these different blogs, but consider finding one or two that you enjoy. If you can’t seem to find the information you need or something that interests you, move on to the next.

What SEO blogs do you read to help improve your SEO skills?

Photo Credit: topseolinks.com

Amanda DiSilvestro is a writer on topics ranging from social media to 401k services. She writes for an online resource that gives advice on topics including document software to small businesses and entrepreneurs for a lead generation website, Resource Nation.