Bloggers are not web designers, but that is no reason for bloggers to pay attention to how their site looks, feels, and works. After all, while we know that what you dish out on a regular basis (your content) is the main thing, we also know that an ugly blog with an awful user experience will not last long.
If you’ve got the money – or connections – you can always have a custom & eCommerce web designing firm do the job. That should get rid of any design issues. But what if you have neither of the two?
Don’t despair. As long as you have a bit of a taste for beauty and some common sense, you ought to get by with these simple web design tips for bloggers.
Go simple.
A lot of things has been said about simple design, but this quote from the late Steve Jobs is one of the best.
“That’s been one of my mantras — focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.”
It might not be easy for you to get rid of all that clutter – one more image here, another ad block there, some more links here – but if you strip your blog down to the bare essentials, you just might surprise yourself at how nice things look. More than that, with a simple blog design, you get to give your readers the gift of not being overwhelmed and confused as they navigate your site.
Work that logo!
You want your blog to have a name? Make sure you have a name – and an image to go with it. Not all blogs have logos, but it is one way to establish your brand. At the end of the day, having someone design your logo so that it looks more than decent will be worth it. If you have some mad drawing skills, maybe you can even draw it yourself.
Choose a responsive theme.
No one can ignore mobile these days. More people are going online using their phones and/or tablets, and if you want to capture and retain that ever growing audience, you need to make sure your blog looks good on mobile devices. How do you do this without spending money on a web developer/designer? Get themes that are responsive (they automatically adjust to the screen size), or take a look at tools such as GinWiz.
Test, test, and test again.
At the end of the day, you can do whatever you want to do with your blog design, but you still have to do some testing. That is the only way you can truly see how things work – if they work – and if your changes are for the better.
P.S. If all else fails, save some money and hire a web designer!
Matt Donovan works for a web design New York firm, and he shares his insights and knowledge online by contributing to other sites.
Image via Web Guru
Cecil says
I got your idea here dude. Thanks for your opinion. But it pays to keep practicing making our own web. practice makes perfect. It saves money though if you don’t hire web designer and the value of knowing how to make web yourself is best. Yes to be safe and if you are in a hurry to get the web done, no options but Hire one. 😀
Robin Thebs says
Simplicity really rocks. Google had always been my inspiration for minimalistic and flat design concept. Easy on eye, fast loading and perfomance based site is the key to success.
Overall a good read.
Ernesto says
I love simple things though there are some cases elegant designs can be appealing to our eyes but simplicity is a common thing we should all consider. There is no need to consider those complicated designs because if we are not really an expert in that field, it might ruin our work, though we can try just for experience.
PaulJoe says
Yes !! it is very true that simplicity always win and we have to work hard to get it.
Thanks for the post… very helpful.
Joe Steadman says
SImple is the way to go. Don’t go overboard with design and keep everything functional.
Michael - Web Development says
Thank you for your tips. Like you mentioned everything takes time. You must always be testing what you do. No matter how big or how small the task is. Always keep it simple. Don’t do anything over your head.
George says
If you are fresher is web designing field and want to make a good career in web designing then you should follow these tips which are basics and necessary to learn blog designing.
Jerralyn Tanoc says
I totally agree, more readers appreciated the simplicity of your work particularly if your works are clean and understanding. Very nice tip, thank you for sharing! This is really big help.
Shawn House says
Keep up the good work , I read few blog posts on this site and I think that your weblog is really interesting and has got circles of good information.
Ace Web Academy says
its very simple & use full to us, good information thanks for postng…
Web Design Company Philadelphia says
Testing is the final and most important part of every project. Many projects fail because of lack of proper testing. I also agree with you on responsive websites. Nowadays, people like to browse on mobiles devices rather then PC or laptop. So, it’s necessary that your site is responsive.
Mark Ronson says
Perkful info for bloggers! keep it up!