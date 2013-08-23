

WordPress certainly has a lot going for it, and themes are not the least of it. Anyone who has dabbled with the platform will know that there is a plethora of themes out there, some free, some not. The discussion as to whether one ought to stick with free themes or to get premium WordPress themes is as old as, well, WordPress itself, and for some, it is not over.

If you are looking at going for premium WordPress themes, I reckon you will not be disappointed in the long run. While I do believe in using free themes when possible, there is something to be said about using premium ones. In any case, this post is not about convincing you to spend your money. That’s assumed. 😉

The guys at WPTemplate have created an infographic that highlights the most popular premium WordPress themes, and it is our pleasure to share it with you. Working on the assumption that you are ready to invest in a theme that will serve you well in the long run, we present the infographic below.



WordPress Templates