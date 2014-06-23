Top Free WordPress Themes of 2014

It’s easy to find WordPress themes these days, but with all your choices, it can get rather tedious. How do you find the best ones?

Today we’ll show you 30 of the most beautiful free WordPress themes of 2014. All of them are free to download and use, and all of them were released in 2014. We took a look at different theme sites to save your time and ensure you can find the most impressive free WordPress themes of 2014 in one place.

For your convenience, the top free WP themes of 2014 are broken into the following categories: News, Personal, Portfolio, Travel, eCommerce and Business. So, whether you need a design for a personal web page, photo blog, corporate blog, news site or even an eCommerce site, you will find it here.

It’s also worth noting that some themes on the list are based on WordPress frameworks. As for eCommerce WP themes, you’ll also need eCommerce plugins to make them work, but the good thing is that both WordPress frameworks and eCommerce plugins are free as well.

If you like any of these themes and want to use it on your site or your client’s site, please click on the links below the theme. This way you will not only see the theme’s demo, but will also learn about its features and how to download it.

Free WP Themes for News Sites

Semicolon



Live Demo

Download

Ignite



Live Demo

Download

Fullby



Live Demo

Download

Dazzling



Live Demo

Download

Free WordPress Themes for Personal Blogs

Circa



Live Demo

Download

Sorbet



Live Demo

Download

Tonal



Live Demo

Download

Tracks



Live Demo

Download

Editor



Live Demo

Download

Free WordPress Themes for Portfolio Sites

Make



Live Demo

Download

Ambience



Live Demo

Download

StanleyWP



Live Demo

Download

Portfolio



Live Demo

Download

Meris



Live Demo

Download

Eighties



Live Demo

Download

Free WP Themes for Travel Blogs

Drop



Live Demo

Download

Sparkling



Live Demo

Download

Pictorico



Live Demo

Download

Fictive



Live Demo

Download

Free WordPress Themes for eCommerce Sites

Jewelry



Live Demo

Download

Exquisite Style



Live Demo

Download

Mystile



Live Demo

Download

Travel Store



Live Demo

Download

Socute



Live Demo

Download

Coffee



Live Demo

Download

Free WordPress Themes for Business Sites

Corporate



Live Demo

Download

Dream Home



Live Demo

Download

Interface



Live Demo

Download

Ravintola



Live Demo

Download

Intuition



Live Demo

Download

We hope you enjoyed the free WP themes we’ve just shared with you, but please, don’t forget that theme creators don’t usually provide support for free items. Still, most free themes come with instructions on how to install and edit them. And of course, you’re free to replace the default texts and images with your own ones.

It’s up to you whether to use free WordPress themes or premium WordPress themes, but this article proves that some free themes look like premium ones, so why don’t you try them out and see if they meet your needs?

This post was written by Helen Bailey, a Marketing Assistant at TemplateMonster.com; passionate about Web Design, WordPress and Search Engine Optimization; Happy to share her experience with the community.