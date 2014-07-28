How To Transfer A WordPress Site To A New Host Securely & Without Downtime

As a follow up to my article last week on someusefulWordPress plugins that make website migration simpler, I thought I’d give a quick overview on how to get it done safely. The route I’m about to describe is not necessarily the shortest route as some of those plugins did make it less technical. However, I’ve chosen to share more details about the process allowing more readers the opportunity to learn more about how WordPress and how it’s file and database works. Plugins and tools are great but having a deeper understanding and experience will set you apart and give you more knowledge with which to troubleshoot.
Hopefully, your reason for moving your websiteis due to a substantial rise in traffic and you require greater resources to handle it, and not because of an unreliable hosting provider. The availability of your website is crucial and there is no room for errors or downtime while building youryour online business, since this can translate to missed opportunities.
If you’ve been publishing online for some time now it’s very likely that it will be beneficial for you to make a host switch as cloud hosting technology continues to advance and become more affordable. Usually, basic hosting providers such as BlueHost and HostGator are sufficient but as your online business grows and require more resources, providers such as WP Engine and FortyCloud become more viable options. FortyCloud for example, is a security and software as a service platform thatprovides powerful end-to-end encryption, deepmonitoring and auditing features and everything you will need as you move your online business beyond a simple WordPress site and start offering a vast portfolioof services. Services that rely heavily on network availability for your clients. You need to be ready to scale.
Heres a simple tutorial to help you complete the web host transfer with absolutely zero downtime and without hiring a professional to take care of the task for you.
Task 1 – Backup All WordPress Files
Once you have your new hosting account ready and activated, you can start creating a copy of your existing files with your current web host. Login to your old web hosts control panel and navigate to your File Manager. The folder you will need to backup is the one that contains all WordPress content including images and core files. This is usually within the public_html folder and the WordPress root will usually look like below:
The simplest method for backing up these files is to select all files and folders within the directory and execute the compress command which will compress all files within the folder into one manageable zip file. The option usually looks like theimage below:
You can also use an FTP client like FileZilla to login to your FTP account and transfer the files directly to your computer. This requires that you have a valid FTP account setup with access privileges to the folder you’re trying to backup.
Task2 Optimize Your Database
You will be creating a backup of your WordPress database but before you do, you it’s good tooptimize your database tables. An easy way to do this is to use the optimize tables option with the WP-DB Manager plugin. This is necessary to reduce the size of your database backup.
Task3 Disable all Plugins
Login to your WordPress dashboard and disable all plugins. Although plugins are smarter these days, there’s still a possibility that errors may occur when fiddling with their files while active.
Task4 Backup your WordPress Database
There are 2 ways to do this – either via phpMyadmin, which is a tool provided by your hosting provider or using the WP-DBManager WordPress plugin, the simpler method.
To use phpMyadmin:
Login to your old hosting account and select your phpMyadmin or manage MySQL option to gain access to your databases. Create a backup of your WordPress database and download the SQL copy to your computer.
To backup your database within phpMyadmin:
Once youve completed the steps in the diagram scroll to the bottom of the screen and select Go. This will download the SQL file to your computer.
To backup with WP-DBManager:
Once logged into your original WP installation admin, hover over the “Database” menu item and select “Backup DB” and the options below with be shown. I blocked out some of the details for security reasons as revealing information about database names and paths publicly is a good way to get hacked.
Then select “Backup.” Once the backup is done, navigate to “Manage Backup DB” where you’ll be able to select and download your backup file.
Task5 Upload the Downloaded Zip File
Login to your new hosting account and upload the compressed file you downloaded in Step 1. This should be uploaded to your root directory. Once uploaded, go ahead and extract the files to the directory. You will then see that your WordPress folders and other content are now present.
Task6 Create The New Database
Within your new hosting account, you will need to create a new database. Most web hosting accounts provide a Database Setup Wizard that will take you through the steps for creation. Use this option and it will allow you to assign the database name, user, password and account privileges. Ensure the user is assigned all privileges and copy all these details to your notepad for use later.
Task 7 Restore Backup Database
Within your new host, select your phpMyadmin option and select the database you created in Step 6. After selecting the database, you will notice that it has no tables. Then you should select the Import tab to import the old tables into the new database.
Click Browse to search for the database backup file you downloaded in Step 4, then select Go. This will begin the upload process which can take a while depending on the size of your database backup file.
Take note of the maximum file upload size on this screen as you will not be able to upload anything larger. If it is larger then you would need to contact your new hosts tech support to increase it.
Task 8 Edit the wp-config.php File
Browse to the file manager of your new hosting account and search for the wp-config.php file within the root directory. This is where you will enter your new database details. As shown above, edit this file with the new database credentials and save.
Ensure that you download a backup copy of the wp-config.php so that you can revert to the backup in case you make any major mistakes.
Task 9 Assign The New Name Servers
Now that all files and database tables have been transferred to the new hosting account, it’s time to change the name servers so that they point to the new host provider. Usually, the name server is displayed along with general statistics and account details. However, if you cant find it then contact tech support.
The name server normally takes the format of ns234.hostprovider.com & ns235.hostprovider.com and sometimes up to 4 entries. you should only need 2.
Your host provider will tell you that it takes up to 72 hours for the new names to propagate but it usually takes about an hour or two. As long as you following the steps above accurately you will not even notice when the change is complete.
Conduct Thorough Testing
Ensure that once the transfer is complete you conduct a thorough testing of all plugins and features of your site and WordPress dashboard to spot any potential problems.
Thats it, you have successfully transferred your WordPress site to a new host.
Troubleshoot
If you receive the error message Error establishing a database connection after the transfer takes place then you will need to check to ensure that you entered your database credentials correctly in the wp-config.php file and that it is uploaded to the new host directory.
If you experience any difficulties or would like to contribute a better idea for making this process more efficient, feel free to leave us a comment below.
Comments
Tahir Khawaja says
Any directory paths that have been saved in the database will need to be verified and corrected. This may involve editing of serialized data. This is an important and complicated step, which is missing from the tutorial.
phan nhuom toc says
Nice This is amazing .
I love the way you write,I really like this.
These are excellent tips. this stuff is amazing.
Thank for sharing this awesome post. This will help me so much.
Lennart Heleander says
I first transfer all the files and database, use a test url to see if the database is working fine and then I change the nameservers of the domain.
Scott Chow says
It’s easier if you skip over optimizing the database and/or disabling the plugins, and MOST of the time it will work out fine. But it’s worth the few extra minutes those steps take, because when things go wrong, man is it frustrating!
Angela Bowman says
It’s a good idea to edit your local hosts file before pointing DNS or A Record to check everything first.
But, otherwise, a very great article! Keeps me from having to write it. 🙂
Angela Bowman says
Also, Tahir’s point is good as some plugins, like Shopp, have a field for the server file path which you will need to reset. That’s pretty infrequent, and Scott is right on. However, a bloated DB can cause issues on import. Also, disable caching plugins and delete cache. I’ve had lots of snafus in migration if caching was left on. Completely delete the cache, disable caching, then deactivate the caching plugin (for good measure). I’ve had to go as far as deleting the caching settings in the htaccess and WP-config file.
help wanted says
What a stuff off un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuale
knowleedge concerning unpredicted emotions.
buy instagram likes cheap says
Saved as a favorite, I really like your website!
fitness model says
This design is steller! You obviously know how to
keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
car tint Chandler says
Definitely consider that that you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as people consider issues that they just don’t
understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects ,
other people can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
Thanks
KVG Krankenversicherungsgesetz says
Hinzu kommen natürlich individuelle Überlegungen bezüglich
der benötigten Leistungen.
chicken coop door size says
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all. But think about if you added some great visuals
or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content
is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the
most beneficial in its niche. Great blog!
klipsch 15 inch Subwoofer says
M&K Sound calls the X12 the subwoofer, andd I can noot disagree with them.
zapatillas nike mujer outlet says
Nike en seo.org . Hasta el 75 % de descuento al
por menor! Puntuación en el syle , anotar
en el precio!
more from:zapatillas nike mujer outlet
get spotify premium code says
Hi there friends, pleasant article and nice urging commented
here, I am really enjoying by these.
Premium spotify codes says
This text is priceless. When can I find out more?
Reina says
The ex might relate to a part of self you have got disowned before and are finding a new place for inside your waking life.
walk in chicken coop says
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite
sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
improve sleep quality says
When creating a habit of sleep is used as one part of your efforts to beat insomnia you can find yourself sleeping as you haven’t in years.
As for what you need it for, so many people are thrilled to be
able to consume chips that actually taste like they
have been deep fried but without all the calories.
By now you are almost an expert on what makes a great smile and how to
chose the very best cosmetic dentist – so, armed with your new
knowledge of cosmetic dentistry and what makes the perfect smile what are you going to do next.
it services san diego says
This piece of writing is genuinely a nice one it assists new the web visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
babycook philips hr1836/00 says
Rien de plus basic, achat babycook pour arriver ici pointe
de la fashion ont par exemple l’offre Babycook p Notice
that’s not questionable.
barley grass powder says
One method of combating the occurrence of grass seeds lodging in your dog’s epidermis is by reducing the number of grass seeds on your property.
Nate Hay says
Great article Robyn, I just successfully transferred my website to another host thanks to you!
Thank you,
Nate Hay
Katie Kutny says
Its much easier if you disable the plugins instead of optimizing the database which can be so frustrating. Sometimes plugins can mess websites up and make them not function right. I have had bad plugins before and when I disabled and deleted them my blog worked good again.
design says
Good post. I will be dealing with some of these issues as well..
Dr José Eduardo Magalhães Ciparrone - 36564233 . Fuck they says
Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if you are not
understanding anything totally, but this post gives nice understanding yet.
https://onlineclashroyalehack.wordpress.com/ says
That is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very precise information… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
auris city quận 8 says
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site,
how could i subscribe for a weblog website? The account
helped me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this
your broadcast provided vivid clear concept
15 Inch Subwoofer says
great information very using dSoundPro