Why Personal Blogging Is Still an Option Today

In this digital age, it has never been easier to share one’s favorite entertainment with the rest of the world. Personal blogs can be used to discuss a blogger’s favorite music, movies, books, and performing arts. Posts can be archived according to specific topics such as the date of release of specific films or songs. Similarly, such blog posts can be classified by actor, singer or performer. Bloggers can have plenty of fun in creating their own personal archives featuring short statements or entire articles about anything related to entertainment. This could very well be one of the reasons why personal blogs rock.

When blogging about personal interests such as entertainment, it is important to keep in mind the type of readers that will be exposed to the posts. Often, friends and relatives will be the most loyal followers of such personal blogs. However, it is also a good idea to share some personal interests with fellow workers and other individuals from the workplace.

For example, some teachers are more than happy to share their thoughts about music and movies with students. Teachers might seem “cooler” if they have similar tastes in entertainment as the youth. Similarly, parents of students might also be interested in finding out about the personality of teachers.

Personal entertainment blogs can also act as “icebreakers” for professionals who start a new job. It’s a great way to bond with co-workers by using blogs to talk about specific interests in entertainment or sports. A young professional like Lindsey Stone and other ladies are examples of individuals who blog about their favorite kind of entertainment.

Blogging platforms and social networks actually allow individuals to encourage others to enjoy specific movies, video games, songs, books and more. For example, it’s quite easy to post a link that leads to a movie trailer or review on an external site. Similarly, links could be posted to official websites of video game publishers.

While ordinary individuals blog about their favorite entertainment, companies are also taking advantage of online platforms. For example, recent movie releases or classic films can be downloaded online and then watched on any platform. Users can select to download file formats for an HDTV, desktop computer, laptop or tablet. Before making an online purchase, customers get the chance to preview the movie by watching an extended trailer version.

Before downloading songs or entire albums online, customers have the chance to listen to samples. There might be different versions of a single song such as those for radio play and original album releases. Up to 30 seconds of actual soundtrack can be heard for free before making a purchase of the full-length song. Similarly, video game demo versions could be downloaded for free before making an upgrade to the full-length editions.

Blogging about favorite books is enhanced thanks to external links to websites that might have full versions of specific titles. In fact, most classic literature is available for download for free because copyright laws didn’t exist centuries ago. Marketplaces for digital multimedia are loaded with electronic versions of books that can be downloaded without any charges. Of course, there are also plenty of new releases of books that can be purchased. Before buying electronic books, customers can preview several pages of actual content. Full-length descriptions of books are also available in traditional synopsis format. Sharing these snippets on blogs can attract readers and help bloggers discover new favorites.

Finally, blogging is therapeutic. Where else in your life can you talk endlessly about any subject of your choosing? Likely, nowhere (If you do have somewhere you do this in real life, perhaps you should evaluate how others feel about this).

An entertainment blog can be tailor-made to suit your needs as a writer. Want just a few readers? Only tell your friends. Want your thoughts to be read by the masses? It’ll take a little more work, but there are abundant resources available online to help you learn to expand your readership.

Blogging is a great activity that accommodates all types of writers. Many people, though, have trouble writing that first post. My advice? Just write it, publish it, and then publish more. Expecting big after doing small things could become one of the biggest mistakes bloggers must avoid. Not many people will see the first post. By the time they catch up with you, you’ll have posted 20 times or more. You’ll be better at it from the practice, and your blog will start to have its own identity. The only way to get there is to start, so I encourage you, start your entertainment blog today.

This post was written by Shah, a professional writer and blogger interested in writing about various aspect of SEO, marketing, tech, and design. You can join Shah at Google+ or Twitter.