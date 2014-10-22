WIN 2 Developer Subscriptions From Elegant Themes [#Giveaway]

New themes are always welcome, especially if they look good and they have the functionalities that modern designers and bloggers want. When it comes to theme providers, one of the most popular is Elegant Themes, and we have partnered up with them to celebrate the release of their new theme Monarch.

Take a look at some of Monarch’s features, and you’ll want to give it a go for sure.

Here’s an explainer video to give you more information.



The guys at Elegant Themes are feeling generous with the launch of Monarch, so they are giving away TWO Developer subscription packages, valued at $89 each.

All you need to do is tweet (you can do so once a day, every day, till the giveaway ends. To earn more points and increase your chances of winning, you can also go the extra mile and leave a comment plus more. Check out the Rafflecopter widget below, to find out how you can get more points.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



SOME THINGS TO REMEMBER

The giveaway starts today, October 22 (Wednesday) and ends on October 26 (Sunday). The winners will be announced on October 27 (Monday).

Tweet, comment, share, and follow away!