How to Design Your Blog Like Painting a Room

Blogging and painting a room appears like polar opposites in the career department. One requires themto sit all day in front of the computer and create content for their blog in the hopes of making money. The other depends on people moving around a lot and reaching out for places to get the paint on the surface as their form of livelihood.

However, you’d be surprised to know that blogging – designing a blog, in particular – shares common traits with the things licensed painters do.

Prep yourapproach

Painting a room requires incisive planning since you will have to estimate the cost and amount of paint that you will purchase from the store, aside from the different rollers and brushes that you will use to achieve the desired coat on the walls of your room. Designing a blog functions the same way, only that it won’tcost as much.

When choosing the different colors that you will use to paint your room, you will refer to a color swatch to find the perfect hue and saturation for the colors that you feel best fits the room. For bloggers, they will use Palleton, previously known as Color Scheme Designer. The site is a free online color wheel that allows users to pick the shade they plan to use on their blog and shows the different color harmonies available (monochromatic, adjacent, and triad, along with their complementary colors). You can also view a sample of the chosen color and harmony used in a dummy site to see if the color combinations work to your advantage.

Read more:5 Design Rules No Blog Should Break

Painters will also have to consider the floor plan such as feng shui, vastu shastra, or other philosophies allow harmony to exist between its dweller and habitat. This is sothe painterscould focus on places in the room where there is accent or the use of bolder colors for emphasis.

Those who design theblog, on the other hand, refer to a wireframecreated by the blogger. This visual guide plots out how the different elements of the website will appear on its pages. If the bloggers use any of the different wireframe tools available, it will be much easier for the designer to figure out which shades of the chosen colors will be used on different parts of your website.

The actual painting!

The art of painting a room is most evident once paintersfinish chipping off the old paint and fixing broken surfaces. Only then will theybe able to work on the edges before rolling the paint on the surfaces and trims of the room. Once done, painters willhave to clean all the materials used to complete the task. Depending on theirproficiency with painting, as well as the size and condition of the room, theywill be able to finish itin a couple of days, if not weeks.

Designing a blog shares the same approach.An artist is only as good as his tools, as the saying goes. However,bulk of the knowledge in designing a beautiful blog relies on the skill level of designers in using their preferred graphics editing tool in order to correctly implement the planned design. They will also have to be knowledgeable with the CSS language in order to fully customize the blog’s appearance.

For bloggers without any design experience, they can use premium website builders that use the drag and drop feature so bloggers can simplypopulate the pages of the sites with different elements to their liking. While these aren’t as flexible as more robust CMSs like WordPress and Drupal, the learning curve to designing a blog is cut much shorter, thus allowing bloggers to create a blog without writing a line of code.

Question: Do you approach how to design your blog the same way as painting a room, or do you pattern it to someother DIY activity? Share your thoughts by commenting below!

More on how to design your blog: