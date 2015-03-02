The Exposure WordPress Theme Giveaway From ThemeFuse

Everyone knows WordPress, and almost as many know about the premium themes made available for WordPress by ThemeFuse. These are some of the most popular designs and tools, and three of our lucky readers have a chance to win the new Exposure WordPress theme absolutely free.

A good theme is a “make or break” feature, and those who rely on ThemeFuse know that it is a name to trust. All of the ThemeFuse.com products are well designed and very clearly meant to deliver optimal results to their users. Now, you too can have access to one of their designs, if you win one of the three vouchers that allow you to download and use this new photography-based theme.

The Exposure theme for WordPress is loaded with the kinds of features blog and website readers expect. It uses a Unyson framework – which helps developers create powerful WordPress themes fast. This provides a huge list of features and settings that give the user a tremendous amount of control over the final results. ThemeFuse actually developed Unyson in order to ensure it could allow the widest range of customization, and yet remain easy to use.

Thanks to the thoughtful design of this ThemeFuse resource, you can develop your website in a matter of minutes using drag and drop elements. The Visual page builder ensures that even the most complicated and feature rich pages are simple to create, even without skill or experience.

As an example, you can use the built-in calendar shortcode to give your readers instant information. Because it is part of the Visual drag & drop designing options, you can put such a powerful resource to work on any page.

Tired of “default” pages? Looking for a more customized range of pages for your audience? On top of all of those default blog pages, the Exposure photography WordPress theme features simple to use Visual drag & drop page builders that let you design unique pages whatever way you need or want.

Sliders are features that scare off some novice bloggers or web designers, but the Exposure theme has two different styles, and both are easy to use and incorporate into your pates. One is the typical design ideal to use as a portfolio and the other is meant to be static and suited to both photography and video.

The Giveaway

Once again, ThemeFuse is showing its generosity by allowing us to pick THREE lucky BloggingPro readers who will be able to download the Exposure WordPress Theme for absolutely free.

Here are things you remember in order to win:

The giveaway starts today, March 2, and ends on March 8. The winners will be announced on Monday, March 9

