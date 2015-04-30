WordPress Monthly Roundup: April 2015

WordPress Monthly Roundup is a new feature on this blog to showcase the latest and best WordPress themes and plugins of the month. Every roundup will be published at the end of the month so expect the next post to be published the last week of next month.

WordPress Themes

Whether you’re running a startup or a blog, Sensible offers an elegant theme for your WordPress website. Aside from the full-screen background, the theme works with parallax scrolling and uses a predominantly black and white color and a touch of red (for calls to action). This free theme, available at Free WP Themes, is also responsive and present your content in an organized manner.

For photographers and food bloggers out there, you may be looking for a WordPress theme that will present their content in a simple but elegant manner. RokoPhoto Lite is such theme that will elevate your visual content to new heights. The splash page of the theme makes use of a ghost button for your desired call to action. The lazy loading of the elements as you scroll down the page makes for a visual treat as well.

This theme harkens back to the time when blogs had a slider of the latest posts, as well as a prominent sidebar with social media buttons and different widgets filling up that space. While far from the minimalist approach most websites are going with nowadays, ElegantBlog makes use of the aforementioned tried and true elements with a more contemporary approach. The theme is also WooCommerce- and localization-ready.

This ecommerce WordPress theme from TokoPress allows you to build your online store using WooCommerce. The clean look of the theme design makes great use of white space to help give your product images a stylish look. Pasar also accommodates the WC Vendor plugin so you can turn your site into an online marketplace where users can sell their stuff.

WordPress Plugins

This WordPress plugin allows you to restrict visitors and from specific content you’ve created and published. They can only get hold of the content if they register to your site. Using this plugin gives you the opportunity to create a membership area to your site, allowing you to create exclusive content to those your members. This is also a great way to build an engaged community that will help strengthen your relationship with them.

When scrolling down some websites, you will see an arrow pointing up appear on the bottom right side of page. Clicking on this button will bring you back up the top of the page. This is what this WordPress plugin will do for you. This is a nifty plugin to help improve user experience when viewing a page, especially for your long-form content.

The biggest issue for bloggers without any design experience is their inability to create compelling calls to action or social buttons on specific pages of their site. This plugin will take away the learning process as you can create and edit attractive buttons for your website. Chance the shape, font face, and color of the button as you see fit.

Tried out all the sign-up form plugins out there but haven’t found the right one for you yet? The Outstanding Bar is another sign-up form similar to the HelloBar and SumoMe in which it grants you the opportunity to collect emails of your visitors in an eye-catching and non-disruptive way to send out your newsletters to.

