NIX Solutions Experience: How To Make The Perfect Mobile Application According To The Client’s Needs

In the age of customer-focused approach the NIX Solutions company considers all the aspects of the client’s business operation to meet and even exceed customer expectations.

The secret of NIX Solutions meeting the clients’ needs is expressed in the frace: “Only by understanding the customers’ work specifics can we create an IT-product to solve their problems”.

It is extremely important to integrate the solution found into the client’s business to avoid inaccurate application and interpretation.

What are the main features of modern business environment? Market economy, globalization trends, domestic and international competition aggravation, trademarks and companies diversity, innovative and creative approach to business define the crucial strategic tendencies of modern enterprises management and corporate policies.

It is known, that there are various special methods to counter the competition. They are different in manufacturing and service companies. Manufacturing enterprises competitiveness must be based on the high product quality and low prices. There are such cost reduction opportunities, as energy and resource saving technologies implementation, automation and labor costs reduction, reducing the number of intermediaries in the distribution channels.

The key point for service businesses is high service quality. How is it possible to measure it and determine if the quality of the service is high or low? There isn’t any common standard of the certain service, like in manufacturing, because of its intengibility. Each app development company develops its own service quality standard according to its opportunities, the customers needs and target market conditions. By the way, real service quality can be measured in satisfied customers reviews.

NIX Solutions provides the following services:

Custom software development;

Technical software support;

Remote project teams formation;

System integration;

IT-infrastructure support.

What are the main NIX Solutions advantages? The company has well established and comprehensive corporate policy, built on the customer-focused approach. In this connection, the company mission is to provide high quality services and software products based on the integration with the customer business and all the aspects of the client’s business operation consideration. It results in successfully completed projects, meeting and even exceeding customer expectations and repeat orders.

What are the main features of NIX Solutions customer service approach, or How to make the perfect mobile application according to the client’s needs? When dealing with business-to-business orders, the company adheres to specific traditions. Independently of the size, origin and field of activity the exceptionally serious preliminary preparation is held. Information gathering and systemizing, the objectives expression in certain realistic numbers and studying the business specifics are always the first step.

The oldest activity of the company is custom software development. Over the years of successful work, NIX Solutions have accumulated tremendous experience in the custom projects implementation. Appropriately, degrees of labor intensity, research and development (R&D) intensity and complexity for small private business automation programs and for large enterprise management systems are various.

Custom solutions for mobile platforms iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows Mobile development is the newest line of the company’s activity. In spite of this, the company management was able to create highly professional team in a short time. The largest customers, which have been working with us in the area of ​​enterprise systems for a long time, have already appreciated the staff abilities.

Recently, the mobile devices are increasingly integrated into the production and control systems. Now, the greatest number of orders for software development is completed in the field of e-commerce solutions on the Internet. The important feature of this area is sufficiently high degree of functional standardization and of the components, developed by specialists in the light of experience, customization. This allowed us to reduce production costs significantly (expenses in custom software development branch are traditionally high because of the need to implement the majority of application components from scratch). So, the company operates successfully in this highly competitive market.

Not only a professional software development, but also a systematic approach is offered. This allows to create a full-featured user-friendly software solution.

The second NIX Solutions target market is large enterprise solutions market. Such systems development requires the highest business analysts and architects professionalism.

Such services availability in the company’s range brings advanced innovative methods in the mobile applications development, namely a certain logic of their functioning is set and appropriate solutions are found.

After getting rich development experience the specialists are ready to take on the tasks of any complexity and successfully solve them. The stability of the development process and predictability of its results at any stage is a fundamental component of successful custom software development for enterprises.

Over the years, the best practice standard processes were selected and adapted to the company operation. A unique lightweight, flexible and reliable process was developed. It involves the use of Rational Unified Process (RUP) and Agile-methodologies, which are applied depending on the project requirements and the project team structure.

Finally, it is extremely important to integrate the solution found into the client’s business to avoid inaccurate application and interpretation. It is known, that if the whole range of services is provided by a single enterprise, the quality, integrity and efficiency of the business solution will be the highest. So, after the software products are installed it is possible to get expert advice during after-sales service. NIX Solutions provides such services as software technical support and consulting.

Use the NIX Solutions services means to protect and improve your business with a reliable partner.