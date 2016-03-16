NIX Solutions Experience: How To Make The Perfect Mobile Application According To The Client’s Needs

In the age of customer-focused approach the NIX Solutions company considers all the aspects of the client’s business operation to meet and even exceed customer expectations.
The secret of NIX Solutions meeting the clients’ needs is expressed in the frace: “Only by understanding the customers’ work specifics can we create an IT-product to solve their problems”.
It is extremely important to integrate the solution found into the client’s business to avoid inaccurate application and interpretation.
What are the main features of modern business environment? Market economy, globalization trends, domestic and international competition aggravation, trademarks and companies diversity, innovative and creative approach to business define the crucial strategic tendencies of modern enterprises management and corporate policies.
It is known, that there are various special methods to counter the competition. They are different in manufacturing and service companies. Manufacturing enterprises competitiveness must be based on the high product quality and low prices. There are such cost reduction opportunities, as energy and resource saving technologies implementation, automation and labor costs reduction, reducing the number of intermediaries in the distribution channels.
The key point for service businesses is high service quality. How is it possible to measure it and determine if the quality of the service is high or low? There isn’t any common standard of the certain service, like in manufacturing, because of its intengibility. Each app development company develops its own service quality standard according to its opportunities, the customers needs and target market conditions. By the way, real service quality can be measured in satisfied customers reviews.
NIX Solutions provides the following services:
Custom software development;
Technical software support;
Remote project teams formation;
System integration;
IT-infrastructure support.
What are the main NIX Solutions advantages? The company has well established and comprehensive corporate policy, built on the customer-focused approach. In this connection, the company mission is to provide high quality services and software products based on the integration with the customer business and all the aspects of the client’s business operation consideration. It results in successfully completed projects, meeting and even exceeding customer expectations and repeat orders.
What are the main features of NIX Solutions customer service approach, or How to make the perfect mobile application according to the client’s needs? When dealing with business-to-business orders, the company adheres to specific traditions. Independently of the size, origin and field of activity the exceptionally serious preliminary preparation is held. Information gathering and systemizing, the objectives expression in certain realistic numbers and studying the business specifics are always the first step.
The oldest activity of the company is custom software development. Over the years of successful work, NIX Solutions have accumulated tremendous experience in the custom projects implementation. Appropriately, degrees of labor intensity, research and development (R&D) intensity and complexity for small private business automation programs and for large enterprise management systems are various.
Custom solutions for mobile platforms iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows Mobile development is the newest line of the company’s activity. In spite of this, the company management was able to create highly professional team in a short time. The largest customers, which have been working with us in the area of enterprise systems for a long time, have already appreciated the staff abilities.
Recently, the mobile devices are increasingly integrated into the production and control systems. Now, the greatest number of orders for software development is completed in the field of e-commerce solutions on the Internet. The important feature of this area is sufficiently high degree of functional standardization and of the components, developed by specialists in the light of experience, customization. This allowed us to reduce production costs significantly (expenses in custom software development branch are traditionally high because of the need to implement the majority of application components from scratch). So, the company operates successfully in this highly competitive market.
Not only a professional software development, but also a systematic approach is offered. This allows to create a full-featured user-friendly software solution.
The second NIX Solutions target market is large enterprise solutions market. Such systems development requires the highest business analysts and architects professionalism.
Such services availability in the company’s range brings advanced innovative methods in the mobile applications development, namely a certain logic of their functioning is set and appropriate solutions are found.
After getting rich development experience the specialists are ready to take on the tasks of any complexity and successfully solve them. The stability of the development process and predictability of its results at any stage is a fundamental component of successful custom software development for enterprises.
Over the years, the best practice standard processes were selected and adapted to the company operation. A unique lightweight, flexible and reliable process was developed. It involves the use of Rational Unified Process (RUP) and Agile-methodologies, which are applied depending on the project requirements and the project team structure.
Finally, it is extremely important to integrate the solution found into the client's business to avoid inaccurate application and interpretation. It is known, that if the whole range of services is provided by a single enterprise, the quality, integrity and efficiency of the business solution will be the highest. So, after the software products are installed it is possible to get expert advice during after-sales service. NIX Solutions provides such services as software technical support and consulting.
Use the NIX Solutions services means to protect and improve your business with a reliable partner.
Alex1916x says
Emarkess says
Our company applied to Nix Solutions to develop several mobile applications which could be helpful to our product users. And that was a great choice! These applications have become very popular among our users and started to attract new clients. I would like to thank the Nix Solutions for their great development team, operative QA services and the best customer service we have ever contacted!
Soren says
Our company is very agile to meet our customers’ needs, and we produce a lot of business ideas for that reason. And for us it was very important to find the same client-focused company using the agile methodology in project development. That’s why the NIX Solutions has become our number one partner from project to project. This cooperation is our secret business luck. Highly recommended!
Robin V says
My business partner recommended the NIX Solutions team to me when I was desperate to find really competent developers with a professional approach. And this is already the third project when our company collaborates with the NIX Solutions. They always meet deadlines even very tight ones, and I never heard any excuses for not doing something because they always manage to complete everything! The NIX Solutions is a valuable finding for everybody looking for professionals.
Eric says
Nice principles you stated here in your article! This is so true that if you want to meet your clients’ needs, you should have a perfectly structured and balanced team of professionals. You should supervise the product on all levels of its realization – from development to further technical support. I am supporting your ideas wholeheartedly and will recommend your article to my colleagues.
Richard says
The company accumulated the largest experience in rendering IT-services in Ukraine for it has started its activity in 1994. That time people seemed to know so little about computer programming, software development, etc.
Vitaly L says
Cooperate with the company NIX Solutions more than 2 years. With comprehensive support and software company, I was able to launch two new Internet project. Here in the company NIX Solutions I always help and recommend proven strategies of doing business and I see positive results! I think it’s one of the best companies which has everything you need for doing business on the Internet.
Ted says
The company accumulated the largest experience in rendering IT-services in Ukraine. It has been operating since 1994. That time people seemed to know so little about computer programming, software development, etc. The company provides excellent employees’ labor conditions as the best IT-companies do. It has respectable commercial locations, modern office machines, air-conditioning systems, lounge zones at its disposal, and pays salaries on time.
Max Klinch says
have placed an order to build a corporate social media website for two companies. Unfortunately, I had to break the deal. In the first case, the deadlines were not met, in another one the company didn’t understand even what I needed. High service quality is the key point for service businesses – I agree with that. But nowadays, it is difficult to find the company that can really deal with you in a proper way. When I lost my hope to find that one, my friends advised me the NIX Solutions. They all spoke of it in the highest terms. So, I took the risk and tried for the third time. And, I won it! This company is focused on the customer’s individual needs. This company not only gives you the highest level of service but gives you the solution for your business that works properly. All the deadlines were met. The result is great, I am very satisfied with it! Now I advise this company to my partners because there you can more than a common website (like millions of them that you can see every day through and don’t even pay your attention to them), you get the key solution that works in a proper way and leads your business to success.
Viktor says
The GlobalLogic, a biggest company in the segment, has commercial locations in different cities so they are not fully staffed. I respect such large companies, but I am afraid that they would shrink the freelance market NIX Solutions Company owns the largest staff in the local market niche. I contacted NIX Solutions manager and now i feel that everything is going to be all right.
Helen says
NIX Solutions has been our partner for many years and I can say that they are really THAT good. NIX Solutions has been existed on the IT-market for a long time and they had a lot of successful cases. They created beautiful and useful website for our company. I talked to our CEO once and he confirmed, that the cooperation with NIX Solutions helped us to survive the economic crisis.
Nathan says
My company was not lucky with promotion by social media. We tried to work with a few IT companies, but we never received actual results. NIX Solutions was the first company that has met our expectations. They did not just offered a couple of actions like others did, the offered real marketing strategy, complex and long-lasting, and they showed how to reach it in practice. We were highly satisfied by their job.
Mitzi says
I think that is one of the so much vital information for me.
And i am happy studying your article. However want to observation on few general issues, The website style is perfect, the articles
is really great : D. Excellent process, cheers
Peter says
Hi everyone! Cooperation with NIX Solutions targeted on a mobile app developing brought only positive emotions to my company’s managers and me personally. For me is extremely important that my genius team will be used super quality applications only. And that’s why I asked for help in difficult situation about creating some products for our company. First of all, I would like to say thanks a lot for NIX Solution’s developers because all of my whims really satisfied. I mean overwhelming software support, IT-infrastructure support, techical provision of services for applications and their quick work and so one. This is really perfect. Thank you so much!
Brandon says
I’m pleased to share with you information about cooperation with NIX Solutions. Our friends from IT-company spoke of NIX Solutions Company in the highest terms. For our needs these guys have made a special app based on the popular TV program. We needed their services for the different way. They used their knowledge to create app for different mobile platforms such as iOS and Android. For our company it was very important to the quality of work and speed of execution of work. That is reason about our choise these guys. Brilliant! I’m extremly recomend!
Mark says
Being a customer of NIX Solutions makes my work easier. Their employees implement effective IT solutions when we need it. I must say that their positive features are extremely high quality of work and quite reasonable prices. I’ve contacted several companies before starting cooperation with NIX. I only heard positive feedback. Their clients are always satisfied with their work.
Qubit says
As far as we know those guys are working since 1991 and they are pros. It is not that easy to be up to date in modern world. there are not so much companies that can do that. Qubit and NIx are among them