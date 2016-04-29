15 Ideas for Your Real Estate Blog

Currently, there’s a substantial market for bloggers in the real estate industry. The market is booming, and that’s opened the door to more people who want to become agents and invest in the trade.

This is great news for freelance writers who have real estate experience, because it means you probably won’t have to look hard for work. But if your well of blog ideas runs dry, you might have trouble coming up with what to cover next.

No doubt you have plenty of knowledge up your sleeve regarding homes sales and the housing market. All you need is something to jog your imagination and push you in the right direction.

Below are 15 suggestions for subjects to write about on your real estate blog.

1. Regional Perks

Landmarks, parks, scenic walkways, and other freebies make excellent spotlight material. Lake County, CA, for example, is brimming with rolling hills and vineyards, which makes a beautiful backdrop for homes in the area.

Covering entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, golf courses, and other attractions can heighten the general interest in the neighborhoods that are your specialty.

2. Local Businesses

Post a review of a local firm or highlight several of the best businesses in an desirable neighborhood. Talk with their owner or manager about running a coupon in your article for your subscribers and clients. Most firms will understand the value of this free marketing opportunity and would be happy to oblige.

3. Senior Housing

Certain challenges face senior sellers or buyers. You can impart some of your wisdom about their concerns in a suitable post.

4. Home Sale Negotiations

Unless your buyers and sellers are business people, they likely don’t understand the ins and outs of good negotiation, including etiquette, smart counter-offers, and clear communication. Enlighten them!

5. FAQs

Save yourself a little time by addressing some of the questions you hear most often in a simple blog post. Promote this FAQ article on social media and to your clients to help them stay informed and to prevent an onslaught of repetitive queries.

6. Housing Market Basics

Depending on your region, the housing market may be extremely volatile right now, but there are always some basics you can share with your clients to give them background on the home sale process.

7. Dirty Tips and Tricks

Every agent has a few tricks up his or her sleeve to make a house look more appealing or to sell a home quickly. Popping cookies in the oven right before an open house, arranging the curtains to create more light and appeal, and using an air freshener to improve the home’s scent, for example, are all good and common examples. You can share these tricks in an exclusive blog post that’s accessible only to your subscribers.

8. Home Décor and Design

From home staging to resale value, design articles are perpetually trending. They’re often more interesting to your readers than some of the other topics listed here, which will get you more followers and higher search engine rankings.

9. Market Watch Pieces

If you’re a good agent, you’re keeping a close eye on the local market. Blog about what’s happening to keep your clients informed as well.

10. Mortgage Regulations

Rules and regulations are regularly changing for bankers and lenders, so if you can shed a little light on the situation, you’ll help your clients immensely.

11. Pet-Friendly Pieces

Pets are a lot of fun, but sometimes they can destroy a home, and seriously affect the resale value or at least force a significant investment in damage control. Providing a few tips on how to minimize the wear and keep a home clean and unblemished would be an excellent feature for your next post.

12. Gardening and Landscaping

As everybody knows, curb appeal is one of the best things a client can do to entice buyers to stop and take a closer look. Why not discuss your personal experiences and offer suggestions for ways to make a front yard look spectacular?

13. Second Homes

Your existing clients may not be looking to sell their own home any time soon, but you might appeal to their future plans by writing about second homes. First-time shoppers for a second home will eat up this information.

14. Rental and Income Properties

House flipping and management of rental properties are two hot trends right now. The more background your clients can get about these investment opportunities, the better your blog traffic will be.

15. Open Houses

What’s your secret to throwing a great open house? Take a few minutes to share it with your readers to help them move a property more quickly.

A real estate blog is one of the best projects you can try to boost readership and improve your search engine rankings. These ideas should boost inspiration and keep your blog rolling so you can enjoy the reputation of a well-informed, relevant real estate news source.

