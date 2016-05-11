Design Takeaways from 5 Gorgeous Contact Pages

When it comes to blog design, things like color scheme, layout, sidebar elements, and headers typically garner the most attention. However, it would be unwise to ignore the value of your contact page. People will reach out to you and it’s imperative that this page facilitates meaningful and effortless communication.

This is by far one of the best contact pages out there. It features a beautiful gray scale color scheme that’s simple and bold. The page does very little to overwhelm the user and instead features easy and convenient contact methods.

Instead of just having a contact form and a phone number, Buffalo Web Design does a nice job of including multiple contact options with convenient buttons and logos. In addition to the standard contact options, users can also tweet at Buffalo Web Design or set up a Skype call.

But the very best feature of this contact page is the map at the bottom. While a lot of companies feature maps on their websites, this map is entirely unique. In addition to providing a location marker for the office, there are also a handful of other markers on the map. These markers reveal the company’s favorite nearby locations, including restaurants, tourist attractions, and coffee shops. Nice touch!

This page makes the list because of its functionality and organization. While the design and layout are intriguing, it’s how Production Locations has divided the page that’s worth studying.

With this page, customer inquiries are carefully sorted by type. Instead of asking everyone to send an email to the same account, customers are asked to explain the nature of their inquiry. This makes things exponentially easier on the back end by allowing Productions Locations to develop a sophisticated approach to responses.

From a functionality point of view, this isn’t the best contact page on the internet. However, it’s an attractive page that fits the larger website. The biggest takeaway from this page is found in the header image. The gorgeous, high resolution image sets the tone for the page and naturally feeds into the contact form. Quality images can do a lot for a page.

The best policy for a contact page is to keep it simple. If your website does an adequate job of connecting with customers and addressing their pain points, then your contact page shouldn’t have to do any of this. The Epiphany contact page is the perfect example of this. It merely asks, “How can we help?” The moral of the story is that your contact page doesn’t need to be overwhelming. Sometimes, simple is best.

Modern Group takes an entirely different approach to their contact page, but it works. Instead of featuring a standard drop down menu item that reads “Contact Us,” readers are directed to click the “Get My Free Consultation” button at the top of the page. This then directs visitors to the official contact page, which features bold colors and eye-popping design that draws the user in and encourages them to follow through with a particular action.

The biggest takeaway from this page is the use of directional cues. Everything revolves around the contact form on the right side of the page. The black arrow in the middle of the page shows users exactly where to go to get in touch with Modern Group, which is an effective technique.

This page also leverages social proof to build trust. Notice the bottom of the page where it reads, “Nearly 400,000 home improvements Australia Wide and Counting.” Whenever you have the opportunity to incorporate trust signals, make sure you take advantage of it.

Learn from the Best

When designing your own contact page, keep these five examples in the back of your mind. While you don’t want to copy them, feel free to use their techniques and designs as inspiration for your own.