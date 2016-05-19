Bloggers: Should You Enter a Saturated Niche?

Saturated Market Strategies for Everyone
As a rule of thumb, bloggers tend to gravitate toward niches and markets that have a small to moderate target audience. This helps us avoid too many players, considering that large demand often means heavy competition.
Despite a niche’s difficulty, though, it is absolutely possible to be successful and gain a sizable audience. This all depends on your overall approach, just the same way you would plan to succeed in “more accessible” fields.
Let’s take a look at some saturated market strategies which could help you win big regardless of competition.
Saturation = High Demand
It’s easy to become overwhelmed (and subsequently dismiss) jumping into a niche when it’s clearly overcrowded. Remember, however, that exploring a popular topic usually means there is money to be made.
While the road to success may prove particularly hard, chances are you might dedicate a similar amount of time and effort into just about any other subject (unless, of course, you choose to work on a micro niche).
Put it this way: Owners of successful Amazon affiliate websites don’t really care that their listings won’t dominate the top search results. These are usually taken by Amazon itself, along with other competitive stores. It is through a continuous effort and promotion that these guys still manage to make a profit, regardless of which product they sell.
What Can You Bring to the Table?
Just for the record: You don’t necessarily need to reinvent the wheel in order to break into a saturated niche. However, it does help to be overwhelmingly useful.
This is where certain blogging tactics come in handy, including long-form content and a healthy dose of statistics and case studies.
When bloggers like Brian Dean started, his chosen market was already crowded and highly competitive. But he rose above everyone else by using irrefutable facts, highly specific examples, and other forms of data that simply blew everyone away.
These are only a few of several saturated market strategies successful bloggers are implementing every single day.
So, before you start building your blog on a competitive niche, ask yourself how you intend to serve your audience and ensure your content doesn’t disappoint.
Do You Have an Advertising Budget?
Promoting your website via paid advertising isn’t necessary, but it certainly helps a lot – especially toward the beginning when you need to get things off the ground.
You could, for example, set $100 aside to grow a highly targeted Facebook page or sending that audience straight to your blog. It goes without saying, but you should also retain said audience by building a newsletter community over time.
Nobody likes to invest during times of uncertainty. Whether you like it or not, though, these are saturated market strategies that successful people must rely on depending on the topic in question.
By putting this into practice along with truly useful content from the get-go, you are almost guaranteed to slowly (but surely) gain an audience even in the most saturated niche imaginable.
Remember: You Don’t Need to Dominate
I have occasionally heard of people wanting to launch a service, and this is then followed by someone else stating, “You’re too late; such and such are already doing that.”
This type of black-and-white mentality has held back a lot of people from accomplishing their entrepreneurial goals.
When the conversation warrants further opinion, I have stepped in to remind the contradicting person one crucial reality: You don’t need to be the leading man in your market – you just need a small piece of the pie.
There is always room for one more, especially if you put some of the above techniques into practice (in the case of launching a service, coming up with a fresh angle never hurts).
It doesn’t matter if the other guys are making $10,000 per month while you’re only making $2,000 in profit. Don’t let the notion of “not being unique” stop you.
When to Avoid a Competitive Niche
While there’s almost always a way to succeed in a crowded market, you might want to avoid entering if:
You don’t have much time or consistency
You have a limited understanding and aren’t willing to improve
This is mostly a hobby, as the traffic will likely remain flat due to your casual approach
Final Thoughts
With admirable persistence and a great business plan, these saturated market strategies can help you break even into the toughest industries as a blogger.
Do you believe in the word saturation? Is there really such a thing?
For those looking to explore any given niche, topic or market (such as weight loss) how do you plan to go about it?
Comments
Chris Melchior says
Good points. I agree that entering a competitive niche can work, if you have some good value to add, and do things well.
As you say, it’s not always the first entry that gets all the success and profit, this should be obvious from the fact that most industries have more than one player. On the other hand, doing real “blue water” strategy, where your offering is significantly different to anything else that exists, can work really well.
Thanks for your informative post.
Chris
Elvis Michael says
Chris, your blue water comment reminded me of companies like Nintendo. While Sony and Microsoft fought for a hardcore audience, Nintendo looked the other way and approached the casual player with their Wii console. As you probably know, the rest is history (sales-wise).
Thanks!
Elvis
Mike Lee says
Hi Elvis,
I agree with this statement “You Don’t Need to Dominate.”
I believe if the services provided is good, the customer will definitely come back.
For example, if a hawker can serve delicious food, he does not need to be dominate and people will come to him for sure. 🙂
Sreeharsh says
Hi, I’m beginner to blogging and I’ve already made my blog on saturated niche – android smartphones. I’m still in my developing stage, frankly speaking I just lost my thrust to continue further. While googling for this keyword ‘how to start blog on saturated niche’ I found your article 3rd. With all hope I started reading, but i was disappointed since you are not encouraging much saturated niche bloggers. Reading this my confusions got increased- how i could survive with this niche. Still in the third month of my blogging journey I’m backed with 50+ blog views daily for 130+ articles. I’ve tried my best to maintain freshness in selecting new latest trending topics to write posts. I don’t know how could I move further steps to make money from blogging. Please help.