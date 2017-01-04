10 New Year’s Resolution for a Better Blog in 2017

As 2016 draws to a close, it’s time for your annual new year’s resolution list that that will improve you and the things you care about – like your blog for instance.

As a blogger, you should always seek opportunities that will raise your blog to new heights. You could plan to set up shop and sell products online, build a new blog under a different niche, or finally invest in an expensive SEO agency.

Whatever it is, you should go for it. Make it your goal for 2017.

To help you be inspired, below are great resolutions that make for a better blogging year:

1. “I will write about more interesting topics.”

Not getting enough traffic on your blog? Other than the quality of your writing, the topics you choose to write about also contribute to more readers. Try tearing popular topics apart and explore things from new angles. You can also look at your blog comments for ideas that capture your audience’s interest. For more blogging ideas, you can refer to this post from Oz Content.

2. “I will write better posts.”

Being a better blogger isn’t always about your writing skills. Sometimes, you just need better writing tools that can improve your productivity and develop a professional blogging style. To help you build your 2017 blogging tool belt, Blogging Wizard has rounded up the most important writing tools in the lives of successful bloggers. You can check out the post by clicking here .

3. “I will promote my blog posts better to drive more engagement.”

Even if you have superb writing skills and a lineup of great tools, you shouldn’t expect your audience come out of nowhere. As a blogger, you need to put in the extra effort of promoting your blog posts to drive more engagement. Other than social media and your mailing list, there are some other websites where you can promote your blog . Just look for the ones in the same niche as your blog to reach the right audience.

4. “I will do blogger outreach to build influence.”

Blogger outreach is crucial for building your authority, pushing your blog out to a larger audience, and earning quality backlinks for SEO. However, you are required to put in a tedious amount of work in researching influencers and writing personalized outreach emails. You can refer to this guide from Razor Social for the steps and tools for blogger outreach.

5. “I will build my social media followers.”

Social media marketing is one of the things about blogging that sound easy, but are quite complicated. First, you have to develop a content strategy that matches the preferences of your target audience. You also need to set a posting schedule that aligns with their social media usage habits. Matthew Barby, a digital marketing consultant, breaks down the entire process well in his post: “ Growing a Social Following from Nothing: My Social Media Strategy .”

6. “I will choose a better design for my blog.”

The concept of a “great design” is ever-changing, which is why you should look into updating your blog’s design this coming year. This post from WPKube discusses the top themes for WordPress-powered sites in 2016. If you’re reading this post, you’re probably using WordPress as well because you’re taking on the full responsibility of improving your blog – something that successful WP users normally do.

7. “I will learn SEO to increase organic traffic.”

SEO or search engine optimization is one of the things that take the fun out of blogging, but it is vital to the success of any website. It requires you to perform thorough optimizations both off-page and on-page. As a blogger, you’ll have more control over the on-page factors, so you should focus on that first. Here is a guide from HubSpot that can help you develop SEO-friendly blog content.

8. “I will comment on other blogs.”

Gaining a foothold in your niche means associating with the top influencers. Aside from blogger outreach, you can also make a presence via blog comments that add value for the post’s readers. Not only will this improve your blogger relationships, but it will also establish a direct line of traffic to your blog. To learn how to leave comments the right way, you can refer to this post from ShoutMeLoud .

9. “I will build an editorial calendar so I can publish consistently.”

In addition to helping you schedule your content, an editorial calendar also makes sure you never run out of exciting ideas for your followers. If you’re working with an editorial team, having an editorial calendar is also a great way to keep everyone on the same page. Here is a step-by-step guide by Currati on how to create an editorial calendar.

10. “I will track and measure my blog.”

Even the most successful bloggers continue to find flaws in their blog that they regularly work on. Either that or they’re cooking up new tactics that can grow their blogs. That’s why you should always make room for analytics in your blogging life. Aside from learning how to use tools like Google Analytics , you should also be familiar with the metrics that will help you scale your blog’s performance.

Conclusion

If you want to succeed in blogging, you need to start seeing it as a business rather than just another hobby. These resolutions should help set your path straight for 2017.

What are your resolutions for next year? Feel free to leave them in the comments below!

