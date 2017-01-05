How to Get Over the Fear of Marketing

Let’s face it: Marketing is always a scary thing. Sure, it’s exciting because you keep picturing the potential (positive) results, but a voice in your head often tries to put you down…

What if you end up falling flat? What if all the effort produces little to no results? What if the offer is incredibly ridiculous and people just laugh at it?

This sensitive task tends to plague many bloggers, writers, and just about every type of entrepreneur at times.

So, in no particular order, let’s explore some practical ways to get over the fear of marketing.

Have a Plan in Mind

Fear of marketing sometimes stems from a lack of organization. You think of everything at once and it’s easy to get overwhelmed as a result, especially when there are so many elements to consider.

Case in point: You will often feel more confident if your plan of attack is in writing, as it holds you more accountable and gives you a clearer vision.

Tackle One Task at a Time

There is a lot when it comes to marketing any given product, service, or website. Your strategy may consist of:

Composing an engaging email for your newsletter

Figuring out when to best send it

Deciding whether to send said email multiple times (and wondering whether you’re bothering your subscribers too much)

Trying paid advertisements

Spreading the word through niche forums and other communities

Phew! It’s no wonder many of us fear such a monumental task.

When you break things down, you can handle each portion with ease as you are crossing them off a very organized to-do list.

For example, you may want to handle one thing on a Monday, followed by the next one on Tuesday. Analyze results on Wednesday, and resume your course of action on Thursday. Suddenly things don’t feel so monumental anymore, do they?

Break Down the Benefits

Breaking things down will also allow you to better explain your offer to people.

Let’s say you’re simply recruiting guest bloggers to help maintain your website. Why would a contributor dedicate his time and energy when he could simply write for his own blog instead?

So, in addition to breaking down the actual marketing steps, you must also break down the main benefits you have to offer. The more unique said benefit is, the more likely people will approve.

Ask Yourself: What Am I Afraid Of?

Fear of marketing (or rather, fear of failure) is way too common. What if people don’t like what I have to offer? What if they call me out and insult me? What if they blatantly say it’s not worth it?

It all comes down to this: Embracing feedback.

Some people may be a bit harsh, while others are genuinely trying to help you. Regardless of results, you will walk away with far more experience and insight than what you had before.

You can then go back to the drawing board, analyze what you were told, and improve your offer for the next batch of people you reach out to.

You are essentially ironing out each potential problem until real results finally start trickling in.

You Can’t Make Everyone Happy

Embracing feedback also brings me to my next point: Your offers will always be subjective. Many will like it while others won’t.

Whatever the case may be, keep in mind that any lack of results isn’t automatically your fault. The only way to know your potential is to get out there and market whatever it is you have to offer.

These prospects are your best tools; you either receive constructive feedback, and/or learn from the overall experience even if they simply ignore you without a word.

Learn from Others

In the end, fear of marketing can be overcome by learning from others who are more experienced than you.

Here’s an ideal example: Suppose you’re promoting a product or membership for $10 per month, but sales are mediocre at best. Would your first thought be to lower the price? This is probably the case for many.

Depending on the niche and the nature of your service, however, increasing the price may actually give it a higher perceived value. Therefore, it’s entirely possible that this change would “make you” instead of “break you.”

I have experienced this in the past, but I had initially made the wrong choice (by starting with a very low price). After that, I felt a paralyzing fear of marketing my service at a higher price.

In time I came to learn all of the above (the science of higher-perceived value, and yada yada yada). I took a leap of faith, raised the prices, and realized that my sales remained equally steady nonetheless. Who would have known?!

I would have never gotten over the fear of marketing if I hadn’t learned it from others who were more experienced in the sales field.

Your Turn

I hope this has truly helped you, whether you plan on releasing a new ebook, launching a new blog, or starting a membership site.

