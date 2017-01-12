How to Overcome Self-Doubt as a Blogger

It’s safe to say that many of us have had to overcome self-doubt as bloggers at some point.

After all, there are so many things to take into consideration: Getting a little more targeted traffic each and every month, growing that tricky newsletter, building a loyal following on social media, coming up with fresh content on a regular basis….

Should I go on?

Thankfully, the journey to blogging success doesn’t have to be an uphill battle. Here are some crucial things to help you overcome self-doubt as a blogger.

Everything You Say Matters

The average blog post is composed of both facts and opinion. Are you scared of the latter because you feel someone will contradict or otherwise shoot you down? Or perhaps you fear that your facts are not interesting enough?

While you should always aim for greatness, don’t over-analyze your content to the point where you feel afraid of publishing it. Even if a piece of information turns out wrong or inaccurate, please understand that these mistakes come with the job (and every other job, actually).

Nobody – and I mean, nobody – hits the ground running as a blogger. Keep moving forward with your words and eventually the job will get a lot easier.

Be True to Yourself

There’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re walking on thin ice every time you post.

Do you feel like you have to sound in a certain way? Are you afraid of the occasional typo?

Being a blogger often means adapting a conversational style, which actually makes things surprisingly easy. It allows you to be yourself and not feel like the world will end simply because you type “there” instead of “their” once in a while.

Find a voice and embrace what makes you comfortable. People will naturally adapt and follow you.

Forget the Numbers Once in a While…

Most bloggers have been fed the same lines over and over again: Write at least 1,500 words, include multiple images, don’t forget a few statistics to impress your readers and make your point, and so on…

It really seems like blogging is one hell of a high-maintenance child, doesn’t it?

And as I said before: Yes, you should try and aim for greatness as much as possible. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that every single piece has to be the best thing since sliced bread; not at the cost of your blogging career.

There are other types of “easy posts” you can optionally embrace once in a while (click here). Use them on occasion if you need a break from the usual high maintenance stuff. Alternating between easy and hair-pulling tasks is a surprisingly good way to overcome self-doubt when blogging.

Make Your Own Rules

Following a set of standards can really help you succeed as a blogger. After all, you will likely fail if you only publish content every three months and hardly bother with the business. So, there’s no question that following standards is crucial.

That being said, it’s always ideal to mix blogging standards with your own rules. Why not have the best of both worlds?

This may include the decision to blog once a week instead of everyday, or shutting down the comments section on the blog.

Think of other ways to ease your blogging journey, which will gradually help remove doubt as you get more comfortable.

Set Realistic Standards

Are you itching to reach 1,000 newsletter subscribers when you barely have the first 50? Or maybe receiving 10,000+ monthly visitors?

Set realistic goals and milestones. I don’t care if Joe Smith already has a million followers; everyone has to start somewhere.

Talk it Out

The great thing about blogging is that you’re never alone. You already know there are countless communities to vent your fears – both online and offline. For example:

Reddit communities

Niche forums

Q&A sites

Classifieds (for meeting like-minded people)

Meetup.com (also for meeting like-minded people)

Befriend fellow bloggers and contact them

Whenever in doubt, reach out to those who are walking the same path and experiencing the same challenges. You’ll be glad you did.

Final Word

There’s simply so much to blogging, it’s no wonder many of us often feel insecure.

How did you personally overcome self-doubt as a blogger?

