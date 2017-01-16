BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 16, 2017

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a great week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

WordCandy is always on the lookout for talented freelance writers to join their team. Submit your application.

1,000 Dreams Fund seeks a several freelance editors/bloggers to contribute to their growing site. If you love sites likes Refinery 29, Hello Giggles and Rookie Mag and are passionate about helping young women reach their professional dreams, they want you! This is a remote, project-based position. You will be compensated for each completed article.

Ranker is looking for talented writers who are ready to research and write 5 to 10 lists a week for their site. This is a great opportunity to write for a leading entertainment site, in the top 50 of all Internet websites in the United States. In particular, they are currently looking for those that are experts in Anime.

Love travel writing? Go World Travel Magazine is looking for submissions for the new year. First person stories are preferred, with a story that a traveler could imitate (just be detailed in descriptions of your journey). They also accept lists, such as ‘Most Unique Things To Do In Tokyo.’

Strategic Web Investors, LLC has a well established blog that focuses on different topics relating to quitting or reducing Marijuana use for those individuals choosing to do so.

The topics they need covered are primarily centered around Marijuana use and/or misuse as well as some more informational based articles (legal issues, media coverage, political issues).

They need writers who can commit to writing at least 1 article per week. Initially, they will provide the article subjects and keywords. Depending on performance, this could ramp up to include content ideation and/or other content related tasks. The applicant should have some writing experience – and formatting Word documents for WordPress, preferably online.