46 Facts Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About

Today, there are about 400 million entrepreneurs worldwide.

With the economy shifting worldwide, there is a continuous stream of individuals leaving the corporate world to start their own business. The startup community still thrives, with developing countries joining the fray.

You’re reading this. The chances are that you are already working on your own business full-time, handling a business part-time while holding down a day job, or getting ready to leave the corporate world.

Whichever the case may be, you’ll want to check out some entrepreneurship statistics highlighted in this infographic created by DealSunny.



The facts about entrepreneurship listed below will answer important questions that you might have. Questions involving factors such as:

Financial risk

Ideal locations to start a business

Characteristics/traits/skills of a typical entrepreneur

An idea of the startup life

Take a look at the graphic, and learn more about being an entrepreneur. You’ll likely pick up nuggets which can give you the push you need.

