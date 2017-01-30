BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 30, 2017

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a great week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

The ideal candidate should be fluent in culinary topics (chefs, restaurants, the exact amount of Doritos Locos Tacos sold to date) but also possess a broader perspective on how food fits into the pop-culture landscape. First We Feast is looking for curious writers and journalists who are interested in exploring the culture of eating and drinking in all of its facets. This is a broad beat that extends beyond food.

If you love working in your pajamas while executing high-quality blog posts and webpage copy geared towards the automotive industry, then you have the potential to be a Freelance Content Writer. This role requires timely communication and a commitment to projects as though you were here in our office cranking away on an EOD deadline.

The leading conscious living digital publisher for savvy, smart women and individuals is looking for more writers to add to their team in the following content verticals: nutrition + wellness, recipe writers (organic, paleo, vegetarian, pescetarian, flexitarian), fitness + yoga, conscious celebrity food news and wellness, conscious culture, and feminism, sex + relationships.

If you’re got a strong point of view and an original, clear voice that is just made for blogging, and can commit to at least 2 original, quality posts per week, send in your application.

Gingerbread Marketing is looking for top talented Technical content writers to join their growing marketing team. They currently have customers worldwide and are constantly adding unique, fun, creative projects. They primarily focus on creating content for B2B SaaS, companies, but they also work with companies across a wide range of industries. All of their content is longer form (min 1,000 words per article).

Strive Academics offers private, in-home and online tutoring for a variety of academic subjects and test prep.They work with students of all ages in a one-on-one environment to help them succeed in increasing their scores.

They are looking to form a long-term relationship with a writer interested in blogging about topics relevant to education, standardized tests, college admissions, education technology, fun facts/trivia, and more.