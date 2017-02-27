BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 27, 2017

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a great week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

Company looking to hire a writer or blogger with in-depth knowledge of the content & digital marketing and SEO industry. Ideally, you will be someone with at least 2 years experience. You will be expected to write at least two 1,000-word articles per week but possibly more.

If you like to write about logo designs, branding strategy, or small business marketing in general, 48hourslogo is looking for you.

You can work from anywhere and on your own schedule. They ask you to post at least one article each week and compensation is between $20 ~ $50 per article depending on quality.

ThereSanDiego is seeking Freelance Blog and Social Media Content Contributor Located In San Diego to create compelling, informative and entertaining content for the categories ‘Nightlife’ ‘Fashion & Style’ & Art & culture” of their website.

The ideal candidate has a deep love for the culture and community of San Diego, and should be immersed in the San Diego scene that represents the category they are applying for.

The Wirecutter is looking for experienced tech-hardware reporters and reviewers with specialization in the PC and PC accessory beats to help with sections including monitors, storage, peripherals (keyboards and mice), and notebooks. They are not looking for op-ed writers focused on the business of technology, but for writers with experience in hands-on testing of products, deep knowledge of those products, and a good sense of what makes them useful for regular people who may not be technology enthusiasts.

Seeking a content marketing partner in growing solo web design studio. Must be passionate about self-improvement and entrepreneurship, as well as fairly familiar with web design concepts…looking for a few 1,000-word articles at $100–$200 each but open to strategy services.