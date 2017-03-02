Top 10 WordPress Rich Snippet Plugins

A single keyword can lead to millions of search results on any of the popular search engines. A user comes across multiple websites whenever any keyword(s) or topic is searched. To attract users to a particular website has become a tedious job. This is because there are tons of options for the users, so getting a website clicked through needs some extra efforts.

In 2009, Google introduced ‘Rich Snippets’ with the purpose of giving some extra visibility to a link or website. High rankings on Google etc. are not enough nowadays. Adding rich snippets to your webpage definitely increases its click-through rate (CTR).

What are Rich Snippets?

Whenever we explore about any topic on popular search engines like Google, Yahoo etc. we often get our search result links along with prices, star ratings, author photo, image, event times and much more. These attention-grabbing links are often visited more by the user than the conventional links. The premier goal is to help web developers present their content better and give users as much information as possible before they make a choice to click on any website.

A Rich Snippet comprises of every minute detail that a user wants. It summarizes any page in the search results of Google, Yahoo, Bing etc. and displays it in a nice format just like a Facebook news feed.

Rich snippets include the following information:

Star ratings

Price range

Images and Video

Average Review

Phone Numbers, Address and Photo

Event Location, Date and Time

Author Photo

Breadcrumbs

How are Rich Snippets useful?

Rich snippets are useful for websites in many ways.

They give only the relevant, important and precise search results to the search engine for displaying. Thus, helping the users by saving their time and focusing on the relevant links.

Users find Rich Snippets very interactive, which in return boosts the chances of a link or website being clicked. The use of star ratings, images, photos videos, etc attract a number of users than just using the old plain text.

Helps a website in ranking higher. Users generally tend to click only on the top 5 links which are displayed for any corresponding search that has been done via the search engine. So, it would be a total waste if any link or website doesn’t rank higher.

Rich Snippets make a huge difference in Click-Through Rate (CTR). Using plain text no longer attracts that amount of users which a snippet rich link would.

Also useful for Facebook as it displays proper information whenever a user shares any link on it.

Top 10 WordPress Rich Snippet Plugins

1. All In One Schema.org Rich Snippets

If you are looking for a top quality WordPress plugin to add rich snippets, then you have come to the right place. This plugin provides all the important and precise information to display in search result snippets. It has more than 40k downloads and 4.4-star rating making it the Swizz knife of plugins.

Key features

Installation and configuration are quick and easy.

Developers provide a fast and free support.

Supports common schema along with reviews, ratings, events, people, products and recipes.

Price: Free

More Info/Download

2. Rich Reviews

This plugin delivers premium type features and support. It is compatible with the latest version of WordPress. Rich Reviews gives the control to use and customize three types of reviews: per-page/per post, category or worldwide reviews. Plus there are numerous color options for the star and numerical rating system.

Key features

Premium features and support.

Multiple options are available for the users for editing.

Compatible with the latest version of WordPress.

Price: Free

More Info/Download

3. Rich Snippets WordPress plugin

This is the best paid plugin which you can use for specific requirements. The plugin ships with pre-installed shortcodes but the users have the option to manually add their own in every post and pages.

Supported snippets by this plugin are

Reviews and Ratings

Products

People

Businesses and organizations

Recipes

Price: $12

More Info/Download

4. WP Review Pro

WP Review Pro is a good option for creating a product review site. It is very flexible and comes with its powerful settings options panel to help the user get started quickly.

Key features

Responsive

Speed Optimized

SEO Ready

Use on Unlimited Sites

Price: $39

More Info/Download

5. kk Star Ratings

kk Star Ratings is the best and one of the widely used star rating plugins for WordPress. It shows beautiful star rating in the Google search bar which makes a blog post stand out.

Key features

Best Star Rating plugin

Widget support

Widgets can be placed in the Sidebar to show popular posts which are top rated.

Price: Free

More Info/Download

6. WPSSO Schema JSON-LD Markup

This is a premium WordPress plugin. If a user wants to pay for plugins then this is the best option. Its offers complete schema, Rich Snippet markup and Structured data. It resolves all the errors of schema markup in the theme template.

Key features

Premium WordPress plugin

WooCommerce support

Adds all product variations to the schema product markup.

Price: $19.95/Free (Lite Version)

More Info/Download

7. WP Rich Snippets

WP Rich Snippets is another premium plugin which is quite useful. The user has a complete control over the schema data that is added to each page and post. As a user, you can control what your readers see on your website. This may include review summaries, pricing, percentage ratings and more.

Key features

Complete control over the schema data.

Tons of features

Customer support

Also displays product, organization or restaurant data.

Price: $69+

More Info/Download

8. Schema App Structured Data

Schema App Structured Data is a simple tool which allows any WordPress website owner to edit their schema directly, even if they have zero coding knowledge. On successful installation, it automatically generates default schema markup to your whole website which includes pages, posts, author pages and more.

Key features

No coding knowledge required for editing for editing the schema of each page.

Technical support available.

Advanced features are available in the premium version.

Price: Free/Premium version at $37

More Info/Download

9. Rich Contact Widget

Rich Contact Widget is used for adding rich snippets related to user’s contact details for search engines. This plugin is great for location-specific online business. It provides the user’s with an easy option to find out the address details in the search results.

Key features

Great plugin for location-specific online business.

Shows details on Google map page.

Display a static image map of your location.

Price: Free

More Info/Download

10. WP Product Review

It is a comprehensive product review plugin for WordPress which includes rich snippet support. The admin can make any post tag as a review post and insert the review related details. This plugin is highly customizable.

Key features

Customer Review Icons

Preloader functionality

Unlimited Options

Price: Free (Lite version)/Premium ($75+)

More Info/Download

Conclusion

Above is a brief description about the top 10 rich snippet plugins for WordPress websites. Please comment in the section below and let me know if I have missed any of the important plugins which could have been mentioned instead of those above.

Author Bio:

Sarah Clarke works as a professionally qualified WordPress developer at WordSuccor Ltd., a renowned firm providing WordPress services at very reasonable cost with a global reach. She loves to share her thoughts on WordPress and always looking for learning something new about it.