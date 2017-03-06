BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 6, 2017

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a productive week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

Inside Higher Ed, the leading national daily online publication about the complex and compelling world of higher education, seeks a freelance writer to write two stories per week, about 1,000 words each, for its new newsletter, Inside Digital Learning. This is a remote position. Prefer experience reporting on technology in higher education or reporting on higher education or technology in general. Need to be flexible and be able to turn around copy and answer questions quickly.

EpicPresence.com is looking for a writer to help their team (of about 10 people) create long form blog posts (1000 – 2500 words) that can engage readers (and influencers!) and drive traffic to clients’ websites.

Are you deeply immersed in media culture? Are you obsessed with news in all forms? Do you enjoy building something from the ground up?

If so, social publishing platform Storia is looking for freelance writers from the Midwest to join our growing international team. We want to showcase perspectives from many angles and many locations, and we’re looking for politics, lifestyle, entertainment, sports or tech experts from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Cloudwards is looking for expert content writers for these topics:

Cloud backup with AWS, S3, Glacier, B2 Storage, Azure etc…

Image based backups

Disaster Recovery

Windows server backup

Managed backup and MSP Backup

Cloud backup for Mac (Amazon, Google Cloud etc…)

We are seeking accomplished authors to contribute to the Pagely blog. Our blog audience consists of CXO’s, VP’s, Directors and Engineers from for-profit businesses, non-profits, government and education spaces. Topics run the gamut from general business advice to technical topics related to WordPress and anything we believe would help our customers be more successful.