Want to Become a Full-Time Blogger? Seven Things You Should Know

Are you currently working a traditional job and wish to become a full-time blogger? As you may have heard, blogging long-term is a job that only the most serious publishers ever consider.

That said, your journey doesn’t have to result in failure as long as you keep the following tips and considerations in mind.

Immediate Income is Unlikely

It’s very rare that a blog makes money right away, especially if you’re relatively new to the game. Even if you see a few dollars, it’s ideal to keep your day job until things are actually more promising.

Don’t be fooled by the occasional story about the mom/dad who made it big almost instantly. Use these stories as inspiration, but know that this outcome is unlikely for the average blogger.

Income Will Probably Be Inconsistent

Even a full-time blogger tends to see inconsistent amounts from month to month. Don’t let this discourage you, though, as the money generally stays within a reasonable range.

Some people don’t enjoy this rather unpredictable hassle, especially if they have some truly pressing bills to take care of. Thus, assess where you stand (financially) before making the decision to blog full time and leave your job.

It’s a Business

It’s common to treat a blog as a “side thing,” or a little hobby that you intend to grow over time and hopefully earn from.

If you’re serious about blogging for money, you have to adapt a mentality that your life depends on it. This would be much like a traditional job, where your paychecks allow you to make ends meet every single month without fail.

Strive to reach new (but realistic) heights with your blogging journey. Aim for your first $5, immediately followed by your first $10 or $20.

Being a full-time blogger also means adapting to the arena, following market trends, analyzing every little thing that has made others successful, and remaining highly consistent overall.

Serve Your Audience, Truly

It’s human nature to talk about ourselves. We like to let others know what we did, what we have planned, and what we want to do.

This is fine if you were running a journal-type website, but not that great as a means of profiting long-term.

Don’t talk about your personal experiences in Mexico City unless there’s a lesson to be learned here. Informing people about something personal is fine, as long as your post doesn’t focus on that exclusively without meaning.

Ryan Biddulph is a good example of this; the man talks about the places he visits, but he also ties these stories to his audience and teaches them something valuable in the process.

You Have to Stand Out

When Brian Dean started a blog about SEO and online content strategies, there were already countless other people doing the same thing. So, what did he do to get ahead?

He started injecting extensive case studies, factual statistics, analysis, A/B testing, and irrefutable evidence into his posts.

Case in point: You don’t need to reinvent the wheel, but you do have to find an angle. Implement something that people will love, and this will greatly help you in becoming a full-time blogger.

Networking Goes a Long Way

Thinking of blogging full-time? Then it’s probably best to get along with fellow bloggers – especially if they’re your so-called competitors.

You see, competition is a funny thing in the blogging world. Sure, we want to rank higher than John Smith at the end of the day, but we also work together as a means of achieving mutual success.

This generally means reaching out to people who are already established, befriending them, and perhaps doing them a favor. Then maybe, just maybe, they will reciprocate (ideally in the form of more traffic/backlinks).

Consider your “competition” a double-edged sword and strive to befriend rather than alienate.

You Will (Probably) Consider Giving Up

Chances are you’ll be excited for the first couple of weeks, or even a few months. But what happens after you consistently publish new articles, work on your social media accounts, your email list, but the results are just barely there?

You will (probably) post less frequently, you won’t work as hard, and you’ll let some excuses get the better of you. We’ve all been there.

Just like your income will likely be non-existent for a while, consider the same results with everything else: Blogging takes time. And work. And sweat. And sometimes even a little depression.

Conclusion

This post isn’t meant to discourage you as a full-time blogger, but rather to remind you of everything that lies ahead.

Established bloggers: What other tips can you provide? In fact, how did you make your first dollar online? Please share your stories below.

