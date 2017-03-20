BloggingPro Job Board Highlight, March 20, 2017

Good morning, BloggingPro job seekers.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a productive week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

Bustle is searching for a part-time Nostalgia writer for our Lifestyle vertical who is available two weekdays per week during regular office hours. This role requires extensive knowledge and appreciation for ’90s culture, which may include topics ranging from feminism, health, entertainment, and relationships, amongst others.

99 Boulders is looking for a freelance writer to help us write “best of” articles for camping, hiking, and backpacking gear following our current review process. This job will start as a paid trial in which you will write 1-3 articles for the site. If you do good work, we will then officially bring you on as a freelance writer and you will be sent multiple article requests each month per your availability and our content budget.

We are looking for a business writer that can write insightful feature stories about residential building in the Construction industry. We are looking for a writer who can identify and communicate the significance of new developments and market trends, and who can take a good story idea and come back with a compelling narrative for an audience of construction executives.

Owl Mountain Products is looking for an editor deeply passionate about dogs and about publishing amazing, informative content. At ScoutKnows, we’re building the go-to guide for dog parents, providing actionable knowledge that is not only wise and calming, but also uplifting and actionable. The perfect editor would be an enthusiastic dog parent excited to play a major role in creating the best online resource for themselves and others like them!

Quetzal POS is an up and coming iPad Point of Sale software provider. With our growth rate and lean team, we need some top quality candidates that will provide unique skill sets to strengthen our team.