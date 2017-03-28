The Best Magento Ecommerce Website Themes for 2017

Magento is considered to be one of the best CMS platforms for eCommerce website development. The high flexibility this content management system offers in terms of customization and advanced settings bring online shop management to a higher level.

The Magento CMS allows web developers to utilize some of the best Magento 2 extensions and create complex Ecommerce websites without much fuss. This collection of Magento Ecommerce themes contains some of the highest quality Magento themes that can be found online. With their help, you can easily set up your own online shop and guarantee your customers a top-quality shopping experience.

Mango is an Ecommerce Magento theme that offers an abundance of page templates and special features to choose from. The theme has 20 unique page templates which focus on different market sectors and feature a variety of styles, including parallax, wide, boxed, and others. The theme has an unlimited number of header and footer styles. Mango has an advanced customization panel with multiple colors and product page variations. As an addition, Mango has a complete RTL supports for right-to-left language users.

Shopper is a retina-ready, responsive Magento theme. It has an extremely powerful dashboard and many custom features that can engage on your Ecommerce website. The home page of Shopper is fully customizable and has 7 pre-built layouts to choose from. Shopper has a high-level security system that improves customer data protection within the site. The extended customer page supports the Ahead Works blog extension and has many custom customization features. The custom category colors improve the customer experience while the built-in Revolution Slider improves the click-through ratio and directs visitors to your most important pages.

Fortis is a fully responsive and highly customizable Magento Ecommerce theme. The theme has multiple features, including unlimited color combinations, custom fonts, an advanced mega menu with multiple customization options, a special category view, and much more. The theme has 50+ CMS blocks, facilitated placement of social services bookmarks, special “new” and “sale” labels, and more.

Sahara is a responsive Mega Store theme for Magento 1 and 2 that has over 57 page templates and multiple special features. The theme is easy to customize and offers a wide variety of homepage templates to choose from. It comes with a Mega Menu, Layered navigation AJAX, and Ajaxcart super cart. The layouts are crafted specially to increase lead generation and improve customer experience. Sahara has a special featured products slider, a related products slider, an upsell slider and new products slider that help visitors navigate through the website and direct them to key landing pages.

Intenso advertises itself as the world’s most advanced Magento Ecommerce theme. The theme is packed up with lots of powerful customization options. Intenso is retina-ready, it has an extensive documentation, a one-click demo importer, and 12 custom extensions, for billboard view, quick view, product labels, advanced reviews, and more. Intenso also has a featured products page design that displays products via a responsive slider gallery or grid. The product labels improve the customers’ experience while the lightweight layered navigation helps users navigate more easily through the website.

Granada is a responsive, retina and mobile-ready Magento eCommerce theme that has a powerful admin panel and multiple features. The theme has high layout flexibility that enables widescreen, boxed view, fullscreen, and adds a special sidebar and advertising layouts as an addition to allow complete customization. Granada is based on Bootstrap 3, it comes with 35 PSDs, has an advanced coloring system, and is blog-extension ready. The Ajax filter adds custom attributes and taxonomies, and hierarchical categories to the search. Granada also has a different header and footer designs, and many other advanced theme options.

Related articles: