BloggingPro Job Board Highlight, April 3, 2017

Good morning, BloggingPro job seekers.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck – may you find a new job or two!

Paid blogging jobs

MLRP Media Group, Inc. is seeking an expert General Hospital writer for our Blog. The successful candidate must be conversant with all current storylines as well as GH history going back for years.

The ideal candidate MUST:

Be a Native speaker in English.

Be up to date on current storylines

Have good writing skills

Passionate & knowledgeable about ABC Daytime Soap General Hospital

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for writers to contribute list-based buzz articles for TheThings.com. TheThings is a site for all topics funny, trendy, and feel-good.

Are you a dynamic and driven writer, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest viral trends? If so, then you are just what we’re looking for at TheThings! As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative and eye-catching articles that our audience is craving to read.

The Social Media Manager is the voice of Bytion.co. Our online presence is developing in order to participate in today’s hyper-connected consumer buying process. As a Social Media Manager, you will administer the company’s social media marketing and advertising.

We at greatcontent are looking for experienced US English copywriters to join our freelance pool and write a wide range of inspiring online content, from blog posts and B2B communication to product descriptions and destination pieces, for big e-commerce clients or web agencies.

The editorial team at TheGamer.com is looking for writers and journalists to contribute dynamic list-based articles for our new site. At TheGamer, we require writers who are driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what’s trending in the world of gaming. We’re looking for original, informative, and eye-catching articles that will change the way people think about the gaming world!