BloggingPro Job Board Highlight, April 24, 2017

Good Monday morning, job hunters

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Have a productive day!

Paid blogging jobs

RotoQL is looking for a freelance, NYC-based copywriter with experience developing the qualitative elements of brand identity; 2-4 years of full-time or freelance experience is necessary. Experience working in the sports vertical is a plus.

Kast Media is seeking a Blog And Podcast Show Notes Writer to join our team! You will be responsible for writing compelling show notes, based on the topic of a podcast. This is a remote-work position, you will set your own hours, and will be 100% responsible for your deliverables according to deadlines.

The editorial team at TheClever.com is looking for writers and journalists to contribute dynamic list-based articles. At TheClever, they require writers who are driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what’s trending in the world of young professionals. They’re looking for original, informative, and eye-catching articles that will change the way people think about the business world!

Homies is an exciting new start-up company whose app is meant to change the way people look for roommates and rentals. Their blog topics center around co-living, searching for rentals, searching for roommates, etc. They are looking for a Content Writer able to produce two blog posts per week. Based on your skill level, they would pay between $50 – $200 per article.

There Media Group is seeking Freelance Blog and Social Media Content Contributor Located In San Diego to create compelling, informative and entertaining content for the categories ‘Nightlife’ ‘Fashion & Style’ & Art & culture” of their website.

The ideal candidate has a deep love for the culture and community of San Diego, and should be immersed in the San Diego scene that represents the category they are applying for.