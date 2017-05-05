18 Web Tools & Services That Are Generating Outstanding Results

As a web developer, graphic designer or any type of business and freelancer, we always looking how we can improve our work, save time and be more efficient. There are solutions on the market that are a game changer, it means that the results we are getting will be excellent and it will look like large teams worked to obtain them, even if behind the project were only 2-3 guys with the right web tools in their hands.

This showcase is made of web tools & services that are generating outstanding results for all of you. You will find different products like WordPress themes, a high-end WP plugin to sign contracts, website builders and other interesting solutions that work.

Be Theme is the biggest premium WordPress theme ever. It comes with 250 pre-built gorgeous websites that you can customize, it is fully responsive & retina ready and it can be highly customized in no time, using efficient tools that they’ve implemented. We are talking about two page builders: Muffin Builder 3 and the Visual Composer which is the most respected website builder on the market. This plugins costs $34 and it’s included for free in the theme’s price. Cool, isn’t it? The customization part can continue with the 200+ shortcode generator, with a layout configurator, with the 20 great heading styles and much more. They’ve even included 2 more useful plugins for free: the Layer Slider (worth $18) and the Slider Revolutions (worth $19). Now imagine that the price of this brilliant theme is only $59, with the plugins included, 6 months free support and lifetime updates. Nothing can beat this theme, check the demo and all the features (fully responsive, retina ready, fully compatible with the most popular apps, seo ready and more).

ApproveMe’s WP E-Signature is one of the best ways to get your contracts signed. Their WP E-Signature App isn’t like other contract plugins. First, the number of integrations it has is unmatched. Their plugin works with some of the top software companies like Dropbox, Ninja Forms, WP Forms, Gravity Forms, Formidable, Contact Forms 7, WP Forms, Easy Digital Downloads, and Woocommerce. Yup, all of those and then some. And when it comes to the features, this thing packs a punch. You can automatically send reminders to contracts who haven’t signed, and when they do, you can automate your follow up. Have signed PDFs waiting in your Dropbox at the end of the day rather than moving the files around yourself. Every file that runs through ApproveMe’s WP ESignature plugin is UETA/ESIGN compliant, meaning that your contracts are totally solid. They make sure to stay up-to-date with all of the electronic signing laws around the world. Another great thing about ApproveMe is their pricing structure. They do things a bit differently. Rather than a monthly fee plus a bunch of other unexpected charges throughout the year, ApproveMe has only a one-time cost or a yearly cost. The pricing starts from $177/year and you are getting a bunch of excellent standard features that will help you hit the ground running. Start with a free trial and put the ApproveMe WP E-Signature plugin to work.

Xfive has more than 10 years experience in delivering successful web development services. It’s a complete agency that is offering a complete range of services like front-end and back-end development services, WordPress, eCommerce, Email, Sketch to HTML, PSD to HTML and everything you may need for your projects. These experts are friendly, transparent and they try to innovate often. Because of that, the results they provide are excellent. If you ask yourself if they can manage your project with great success, have in mind that they’ve worked with all types of company, including Microsoft, eBay and Twitter. If there are questions, you can easily check their FAQ page or message them. Get quote from Xfive and let the experts take care of your projects.

IM Creator is a new website builder that is using a technology named Stripes & Polydoms. Using it, it’s super simple to create faster than ever websites that look beautiful and feel premium. Keep in mind that is absolutely free and every built website is coming prepared with the eCommerce solution so starting a store it’s really easy. This professional tool can be used by web designers, but also by anybody because there is no need of coding skills. Give it a try.

wpDataTables is the most appreciated and sold WordPress plugin that will help you to easily work with tables, charts and data management. There are more than 11,000 companies that are already using this solution and they are having excellent results. The price is just $35, a one-time cost. Get wpDataTables!

Eversign is an efficient electronic signature platform which provides services such as legal binding, taking a signature on NDA documents, storing digital information on a secure server and much more. They have a forever free plan with basic features included (5 documents / month; 3 AP Request; 1 Team Member) and the first premium plan starts from just $9.99/month. Take it for a free ride!

Are your curious to find out why visitors are going away from your website, without making the purchase? There are ways to have this info and also to increase your conversion rate. LuckyOrange is that all-in-one suite of tools that will help you achieve that. It starts from $10/month and they are offering a free trial, take it for a test.

WebbyMonks is a cool web development agency with a team of 60+ friendly experts, ready to help you with your projects. These guys come up with various ideas on how to further improve your work. They have a track record of delivering 1500+ successful projects and they are eager to work with you. Get a quote from WebbyMonks!

Jevelin WordPress theme has good advantage over many others templates because it looks gorgeous, it is highly flexible, it is ready to be used for an online store and it has a library of pre-built demos that will help you see exactly what you can do with this theme. It costs just $59 and it comes with 6 months free support. Check the demo.

BugHerd is a great web-based bug tracking and project management web tool that every web developer and designer should use in their projects. It helps you convert your client feedback into tasks, which are explained in screenshots. You can try the app for free for 14 days or you can go directly for their premium plans, the first one starts from just $29/month.

FreelanceLogoDesign is an online logo service where you can have a bunch of freelance logo designers compete to create a beautiful logo design for you. The cost is just $99 and you will get a dozen logo concepts to choose from. For this amount of money, you will get the exclusive copyright and the source files. Give it a try, it’s really simple and effective.

MeridianThemes is the perfect place if you are looking for beautiful and functional WordPress themes, designed with performance in mind. All their themes are easy to setup and customize. Check their offer and see what fits perfectly your project.

At CSS Design House, you will find award web design agencies that you can hire for your new project. In 2017, only web design agencies with a great portfolio and trusted by important names can survive. This place is perfect to find such agencies that will create outstanding websites for you. Check their portfolio.

actiTIME is one of the best timesheet software that provides time tracking and project management functionality. Its primary goal is to provide you with valuable insight into your business. Increase staff performance, deliver projects on time and organize the process better using actiTIME. Try it for free and see how cool it is.

ThemeZaa are the awesome guys who’ve made many brilliant WordPress themes, but also their most known template named H-Code – A multi-purpose WordPress theme suitable for any type of website. This is a highly flexible WP theme that comes with over 50 homepage ready to use templates and 6 month free support. It costs $60, get it.

Having a super simple invoicing platform, packed with many features is a must. InvoiceBerry is such a web tool. Building and customizing an invoice takes seconds and it’s perfect especially for a small business or for freelancers. They have a free plan that you can try for an unlimited period of time and their first premium plan starts from just $15/month.

MinterApp is a project time tracking and invoicing tool that work excellent. Their first plan that costs $9.95/month is packed with a lot of useful features like 1 user, unlimited number of clients, unlimited projects, unlimited time tracking and other cool stuff. Give it a try!

Sales are harder and harder and every company should use a CRM software to centralize info and to follow-up clients. SalesMate is a great CRM solution that can suit any type of business, small or large, and even freelancers that want to improve their sales. It costs just $15/month and it will help you close deals. Try it!

These web tools and services are generating outstanding results and you should try them. Most of them have forever free plans or free trials, so it’s really easy to see exactly how it will help you and your business.