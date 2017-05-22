BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 22, 2017

Good Monday morning, job seekers!

Let’s start the week – with the best paid blogging jobs from our Job Board. Have a great week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

Mic is looking for a highly motivated, passionate writer for their Arts team. This applicant should have experience reporting and writing about arts and entertainment, conducting interviews, and have a nuanced understanding of how people consume and relate to pop culture. The applicant should be able to refer to their own list of arts and entertainment websites, blogs and social media accounts as resources.

Cloudwards.net features reviews of software and online services, comparisons of them and also guides for consumers and small-business owners.

They’re currently expanding and looking to hire a few new writers that can handle reviews in the various categories.

WOD Media is scouting writers with a passion for Crossfit!

They are looking for talented writers to create multiple pieces of unique content each month that relate to training, nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle, all specific to Crossfit.

TopBuzz is looking for creative, quick-learning writers to join their content team. The ideal candidate is a viral specialist and has the eye for what’s trending on the internet. Are you the one always sharing a funny video in a group chat? Do you know which Reddit page to go to for some good laugh? If you’re answering yes to these questions, they want you!