BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 29, 2017

If…You are a marketer with an uncommon talent for writing — for you, writing isn’t just a lifestyle, it’s a highly valuable skill. You know that brand voice and content marketing do more than sell a business — they tell a story and engage prospects in a memorable way. You’ve learned this simple fact by honing your content marketing skills in e-commerce and large retail…apply for this job.

Are you a writer interested in writing short-form lifestyle and trending news content for sites powered by your favorite social influencers? FanBread wants you.

Avanade needs a writer to create technical documentation targeted at a technical audience. You will also be interviewing SMEs and compiling details from existing documentation.

SilkRoll is an innovative sustainable fashion startup based in San Francisco where women earn points to trade high-quality designer fashion. They are looking to contract a couple of writers to produce site content and well-written blog posts/content pages.

Are you a writer who loves to travel? Are you the type of traveler who’s always looking for the latest and greatest gear and gadgets to take on your adventures? WanderGoGo wants you.

