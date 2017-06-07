How to Start a Blog While You’re in Debt

Starting a blog is a gateway to a number of eventual online goals, from building a business to generating an audience for your upcoming books and longer content. You may even use it as a pastime.

Even though there are many website builders that allow you to start a basic blog for free, if you want to get serious about blogging, you’ll need to make a serious investment; not only will you need to spend money on better design, better hosting, and possibly advertising to generate initial momentum, you’ll also need to invest hundreds of hours of time to make your blog successful.

While you’re struggling with debt, making these investments can seem impossible; you won’t have much capital to spare, and you’ll seem too busy working your normal job to find time to produce new content. However, there are some strategies you can use to start a blog cleanly—even while you’re in debt.

Financial Preparation

For starters, you’ll need to get yourself in a reasonable financial position, so you can dedicate more energy to building your blog:

Consolidate your debt. Different sources of debt, like credit cards, offer different terms and interest rates. By consolidating your debts to a single source, you can simplify your debt payments (since you’ll only need to worry about one standing debt) and simultaneously lower your monthly payments. There’s much to learn about credit card consolidation, however, so make sure you do your research before you pull the trigger.

Build Your Blog Frugally

Once your personal finances have been stabilized, you can start working on your blog—and you’ll need to do so as frugally as possible so you can pay your debts off quicker.

Pick the right website builder. There are many solid website builders to choose from, including standards like WordPress and Wix. However, each will come with different advantages and disadvantages, and will charge for different services at different rates (such as premium templates or higher-quality hosting services). Compare and contrast different providers based on what your needs are, and choose the one that best fits your blog.

Just because you’re strapped with debt doesn’t mean you can’t afford to build a website; it just means you’ll have a few extra hurdles to overcome in the process. Follow these steps, and you’ll have the foundation for a successful blog—and what comes after that is up to you.

Keep producing great content consistently, reward your readers for their loyalty, and there’s no upper limit to what you’ll be able to achieve.