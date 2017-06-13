Develop These Blogging Habits When Creating Content for Diverse Audiences

The world of online content is so populated and profiled, that there is pretty much something out there for everyone. If you are a content creator, you can easily take advantage of that, because, thanks to social media platforms, you are never more than a few clicks away from reaching your target audience. It’s easy, especially if you are catering to a particular group of people, but what happens when you want to reach out to an audience that is very diverse?

One solution would be to create content for each of the target groups and offer it to them using separate blogs or websites. While this seems pretty neat, it’s also time-consuming, which means you would need to hire someone to help you out with content creation, which boosts the costs.

The second way to do it would be to address an audience which is very diverse. You save time, but you also need to put in more effort into content creation, since it will be more difficult for you to be all things to all people. But, there are some significant benefits from writing for a diverse audience:

more options, because you will be addressing people with different opinions and perspectives

more interesting, because you won’t get stuck discussing the same topics all over again

more people, because you will be reaching out to a much larger community of people with your content.

Here are 10 writing hacks that will help you create awesome content if your audience is diverse.

Develop these blogging habits

1. Re-Estimate Your Audience

As you create more and more content for your audience, you should be able to have a clear picture about the way their minds work, as well as their likes and dislikes. Apart from using analytics data to get to know your audience better, you can also have them fill out polls and surveys, which should provide you with more information about them and how segmented they are.

2. Identify the Conjunctions

Once you know how segmented your audience is, you should be able to figure out what they have in common and which of their interests are overlapping. This is where the core of your content creation lies. Focus on those things which your diverse audience has in common, and make them the center of your content creation efforts.

3. Avoid Speaking to One Group

Since you will be addressing different groups of people, you need to realize that your content creation efforts will be a balancing act. You cannot speak to just one group because you risk completely alienating the other. Also, you should also always address them in the second person. Why? Because, that way, they will feel as if you are addressing them directly, and also because it allows everyone to identify with something you have shared in your posts.

4. Use Proper/Universal Language

According to Mick Tailor, who is an expert content writer, while some jargon or colloquialisms do make for an interesting read, if you are trying to reach a diverse audience, it would be better to avoid them, since not everyone will find then clear enough. Of course, you should write in English, but keep it on a level which can be understood by everyone, using words and structures which aren’t specific to any area or country.

5. Focus on Interests and Value Rather than Demographics

Creating quality content based on demographics makes sense if your audience is pretty homogenous, which is usually the case. But, since you are targeting a diverse group of people here, their skin color, income, or location doesn’t matter. Because you are addressing a diverse group, its members are bound to be different anyways. What you should focus on are their interests, which can be identical, regardless of their difference.

6. Keep It Simple

Writing short paragraphs and sentences which are short and easy to read is crucial because you don’t want to exclude any members of your audience. Make sure that your ideas and thoughts are communicated in a language that is universal and approachable. Also, simpler content is easier for scanning, which is what a lot of people are doing these days before they decide to read a particular text or not. You don’t want to turn them away from the get-go.

7. Keep Balance between the Universal & the Specific

That being said, you should also be able to walk a fine line between making your content general enough, while also providing some specific information. Your universal content can help you cast a wider net, but if you are constantly addressing your audience at that level, it’s going to become boring and generic fast. More specific content is very useful, but your audience might not have the patience to read it in case you venture too deep into the matter. The key is to find the right measure.

8. Be Cautious with Humor and Offensive Language

Again, it boils down to the fact that your audience is pretty diverse. While a little humor can go a long way, when you are trying to address a multicultural crowd, not everyone will understand it in the way you have intended it. Some might find it offensive, crass, or too harsh. For example, some cultures might not take to sarcasm too well, so keep stuff like that in mind.

9. Leave out Your Doubts

If you are not sure about a particular idea or piece of advice you want to include in your article, it would be best to leave it out entirely. Instead of giving it a shot, rely on the data you have gathered about your audience, and use that as a guideline. If you don’t have enough data to go on, you might want to try out a different idea.

10. Be Fair and Move with Your Message

One of the first things your audience members will notice about your content is how genuine it is. If you stand behind your words 100%, they will be able to recognize that, and they will be able to convey your message. There is no substitute for being genuine.

The Final Word

Addressing a diverse audience is never easy. It takes time, skills, and some thoughtful planning. But, the rewards are amazing, so don’t be afraid to go for it. Start creating content for a diverse audience today!

You might also like “Great Tips for Writing More Efficiently“

This post was written by Sophia Anderson, a blogger and a professional content writer who is keen on exploring new trends in content marketing and trying them out in practice. She believes in the driving force of positive attitude and personal development. Feel free to get in touch on Twitter.