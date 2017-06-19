BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 19, 2017

How’s everyone this Monday morning? Still hungover from the weekend or refreshed? I hope it’s the latter and that you’re ready to kick butt this week.

Here are the best paid blogging jobs from our Job Board.

Good luck and have a great week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

Evrything is looking for a freelance writer to produce regular thought leadership content for their corporate blog. This is a remote writing position.

Working with their in-house Brand and Communications Manager, you will produce two blog articles per week, approximately 500-700 words each. The audience is C-Suite executives (e.g. Chief Executive Officers, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Operations Officers, Chief Technology Officers) at global consumer packaged goods and apparel companies.

V3 Broadsuite is seeking a flexible freelance writer to tackle 5 – 10 writing assignments per week (flexible based on work load). Assignments vary in length from 650 – 1200+ words.

Ideal Candidates should have the ability to craft a well-written piece of content for use on the web that is optimized for search engines, written on an executive level, based on the ideation and sources provided.

Pasilobus is looking for a driven Content Creator to attract and interact with targeted virtual communities and networks users.

The goal is to gradually achieve superior customer engagement and intimacy, website traffic and revenue by strategically exploiting all aspects of the social media marketing roadmap.

YouVisit, one of the fastest growing immersive technology companies in NYC, is looking for reliable freelance writers knowledgeable in higher education to contribute blog posts and take on writing assignments.

This is a remote freelance position.

A Google Adwords management agency is looking for accomplished freelance writers.

They are looking for people who can write for their blog and/or write articles that are accepted at top publications including Search Engine Land, Moz, MarketingProfs, etc. This is a PT/contract work from home position.

