The Best 21 Web Tools & Services in 2017

We continue our series of showcases that contain the best web tools and services. This one contains the best of the best WordPress themes, plugins for signing online documents and contracts, website builder and many others. These solutions were compared with many others and have better functionalities, are faster, more secure and are budget friendly.

If you need a powerful WordPress plugin to sign your contracts and documents, look no further. WP Esignature is not only the most powerful solution, it’s also the most secure on the market. This plugin can be used to automate user onboarding and create legally binding documents including terms of service agreements, NDAs, waivers, proposals, and much more. Every document created with ApproveMe is fully UETA/ESIGN compliant, meaning they are secure under the strictest and most up-to-date esigning laws and regulations.

Where this plugin shines in security, it shines just as brightly with all its integrations and contract automations. Right out of the box, you can easily pair it with your existing plugins like Woo Commerce, Dropbox, and WordPress forms like WPForms, Gravity Forms, Ninja Forms, Formidable Forms, Contact Form 7, Caldera Forms, and more.

While most signature services get you for a bunch of monthly fees per user and upgrades, ApproveMe keeps it simple. For the premium version of their plugin that includes unlimited users, access to all the premium features, and full email support, the price starts at just $177/year. That’s it.

They put together an awesome demo that gives you an idea of the power of the plugin. Go check it out and see what you can start doing to automate your contracts and super-charging your business!

Zedity is a highly appreciated visual editor plugin, very popular among the WordPress community. People using it are very happy because with no coding skills required (yes, forget about getting your hands into CSS, Javascript or HTML, unless you want to), Zedity lets you design your content visually, dragging and dropping the boxes with total freedom, so you can get your pages and posts exactly as you want. It’s simple to use and is currently available in two versions: free and premium (with also a dedicated version for Signage coming soon). The free version has all you need to get started, whereas the premium version includes many useful features, e.g. touchscreen support, advanced responsive design, support for Facebook and Instagram videos, possibility to add your real signature and draw shapes to highlight sections, and much more (the complete list of feature is available on their website). To get the premium version you pay on $39, with a a life-time license, i.e. you pay only once and can use it forever, with 12 months of free updates and technical support. Download Zedity now and start getting better results in a fraction of the time!

Xfive is well-known full-service web development agency founded in 2006 when they were delivering outstanding results as a different brand, named XHTMLIZED. In 2016, they have rebranded as Xfive as they needed a new name to better represent them. Since the beginning X was part of their identity. X as being an eXperienced, eXtraordinary, eXclusive partner to their clients. Five comes from high five, which happens from ongoing great work and small wins – which ultimately leads to success. Their services range starts with front-end and back-end development, eCommerce, CMS, WordPress and ends with Sketch to HTML and others. Even if you need something that is not listed, you can ask them to help you. The process is simple, you start by telling them about your project, you receive a quote and if you approve it, you pay and these professional and friendly developers start the work. Get your quote.

UptimeRobot is an outstanding website monitoring services that works brilliant. The free forever plan has 50 monitors that will verify your website every 5 minute. If needed, you can upgrade to a pro plan that can be customized after your needs. Notifications are coming via e-mail, SMS, Twitter, push, Slack, HipChat, web-hooks etc. Keep in mind that can be easily integrated with HipChat, Pushover, Boxcar and others. Get your free plan, 0 cost with many features included.

Ultra Theme is the most powerful WordPress theme made by the well-know Themify team. They have an excellent track record in building gorgeous and professional WP themes. Ultra has the best drag-and-drop builder, it’s fully responsive and mobile friendly and comes with many things included, also a bonus theme. Check the demo and all the functionalities, the price starts from $49.

WP Forms is an excellent drag-and-drop WordPress form builder plugin that is super-simple to use, even for beginners and people with 0 skills. Forget spending hours to have beautiful and workings forms, now with WPForms takes you only minutes.

Codester is a great marketplace for web designers, developers and everybody who is looking to buy and sell graphic items, web scripts, plugins, apps and website themes (WordPress, Joomla, Prestashop and others). If you decide to sell your items via Codester, you can start your own store in a couple of minutes and start earning a commission. Codester is not requesting an exclusivity on your items, that means that you can use also other platforms to sell them.

Trusted by more than 1 million businesses in the wide world, Monster Insights is considered to be the best Google Analytics Plugin for WordPress. It is super-simple to use, yet ultra complex, being a complete solution that will show you exactly how your visitors are finding your website, what they are doing there and how you can make them come back.

Building traffic to your website costs a lot of money and sometimes it takes years to have some decent numbers. That’s why is important that every visitor to be treated perfectly. 70% of the abandoning visitors are not coming back. OptinMonster is the leading software that will help you convert visitors into subscribers and customers. How? Easy, use their powerful builder to make forms, popups and others that convert.

Newspaper X is another wonderful WordPress theme created by Colorlib. This theme is responsive, easy to setup and customize and it fits perfectly any kind of online magazine or blog. It is offered for free and can be used both for personal and commercial scopes. Check it.

Looking for a fresh new logo and your budget is tight? FreelanceLogoDesign is an excellent platform on which you can lauch a logo design contest and let freelancers compete for you. You will receive gorgeous logo designs and you decide which one is best for you. Give it a try.

At MeridianThemes you will find beautiful and fast WordPress themes. These guys have a good track record and they building their trust from one month to another. Their themes are easy to setup and customize and can fit almost any kind of project. Check their portfolio.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com is a trusted website, the major goal of which is to test and compare the features, advantages and disadvantages of contemporary website builders and publish this information in the form of reviews. The website is owned by Howard Steele, who personally compares the systems and writes the reviews. The website contains only trustworthy information people can use to make the best choice of a website builder with regard to their web building needs. There are also ratings of the top website builders, which contributes to the ease of search.

RumbleTalk is one of the best web tools in 2017. Using it, you can easily chat online with your customers, users, a community, or team using a single, public chat room or in one-on-one private rooms. Having such a solution, your company will increase the number of conversions and subscribers and will make your visitors happy that they can discuss with you fast. Keep in mind that very chat starts with a 7 days trial with basic features — no credit card required. After your trial ends, choose a plan that best fits your needs.

SiteGround is one of the best hosting solutions on the market and they have also the managed WordPress hosting. They are having more than 500,000 hosted websites and they are well-known for being fast and using the latest security protocols. WPKube is offering a 60% discount coupon for this service, for free.

WPEngine is a managed WordPress hosting that will make your website load fast and secure. They are considered as one of the best solutions on the market. Ecommercebooth is offering a 30% discount coupon that you should get.

Many times we need a beautiful and professional logo design but we don’t have the time and money to work with the biggest web design agencies. With only $40 you will get 2 custom logo design concepts made by 1 experienced designer and 14 days unlimited revisions. Get your logo.

InvoiceBerry is professional, yet simple to use invoicing platform that was built as a complete, fast solution for small and medium businesses. All their plans include the same features and they have even a forever free plan. Check it.

With Twitter automation tools you can save a lot of time. EvergreenFeed automatically posts tweets based on your schedule and category. It has a simple and user-friendly interface and is well built for small personal use or for large agency use. They have got a free package and the paid plan starts at only $9.99/month.

With Host-Tracker, a top website monitoring service, you will be notified fast via SMS, Email, Hangouts and others if your website is down or are problems. The cost is budget friendly, it stats from $3.25 / month. Check it.

SnapPages is one of the most respected website builders on the market. Pages are built by stacking sections on top of one another. Sections hold blocks— for example, text, images or forms. Snappages includes 13 section templates to get you started. Give it a try.

Conclusion

Keep in mind that we spent almost 3 months to build this showcase and we used several methods to get the best 21 web tools & services in 2017. We discussed with experts, we tested on our own these solutions and we searched the internet.