6 Tips to Maximize Your Blog’s Magnetism

Think your blog is about you and your business?

Wrong.

It is about your visitors and how they benefit.

A blog will only succeed if people love it, which will only happen if visitors gain in some way. You exist only to serve others, and if the primary objective is to make money from users, then your site will fail. It is acceptable to profit by serving others, but the idea of service must permeate your entire business ethos. A blog will attract the people your company needs, as long as the first concern isn’t to make an immediate profit from every visitor.

Why Are You Blogging?

Business blogs make sense because they increase profit for the company, but that happens in a roundabout way and over the long term, rather than instantly.

Companies often give four reasons for expending resources on their blogs; Finding leads, growing influence, helping clients and improving search results.

● Finding leads

Leads are the lifeblood of any business. Without leads, you make no sales.

Your chance of reaching the top search slot anytime soon is minimal. You cannot rely on Google to send you a single lead. If you are in the B2B space, your chances are even lower because your customers are too busy managing their employees to search for the services they need.

Sending out cold emails is one answer, but when someone reads your email and checks out your website, they expect to see a blog, meaning that emails can never replace your blog. Prospects read your posts and decide on the basis of what they see, whether to do business with you.

The biggest obstacle to sending cold emails is escaping spam accusations and filters.

Tips #1 and #2

One solution is to use two apps together, VoilaNorbert and MailShake.

Screenshot source

VoilaNorbert saves you hours looking for emails of VPs and others with buying responsibility in your target company. If you don’t have the correct email address, then your only option would be to guess and send your messages to every possible address your contact might have: Now that *would* be spam.

Screenshot source

MailShake helps you organize your email prospect list and lets you respond to them within the platform. Most email automation software forbids you sending unsolicited emails, but Mailshake makes cold emailing hot.

That’s pretty much a dream team; VoilàNorbert finds decision makers’ corporate email addresses, and MailShake helps you write and send cold emails to them.

● Growing Influence

People form partnerships with people. Your blog lets your individuality show through, and influencers see that you are someone they need to connect with. They see they can learn from you, just as you can learn from them.

Your blog posts will show up in Google, and if you mention influencers you want to build relationships with, then those mentions will show up in their reputation management software.

Tip #3

You need to monitor your own social mentions and a tool like Rankur will help you to do so.

Screenshot source

The Internet is a big place, but you still need to find any negative mentions and then to counter them immediately. If you fail in this, then your reputation will take a hit, and no influencer will want to be seen to associate with you.

● Helping Clients

Your blog exists to help people, but sometimes people make it hard for you to help them.

You don’t need a SaaS app to listen to your clients; all you need is to read their comments on your blog and to follow them on social media. Helping is more about listening than talking because you can only offer meaningful support and solutions after you have a full understanding of their problems.

Tip #4

If you don’t have their Twitter or other social ID, you can find it easily enough using a custom Google search is all you need to find someone in LinkedIn or any other social platform.

Screenshot source

All you need is a name. Search any site using the format {Joe NoName site:AnySocialSite.com], without the square brackets.

● Improving Search Results

Tip #5

Frequent posts to your blog will improve your search ranking. More links will also have a significant effect on where you show in Google. People who love your posts will link to you using social media or from their sites.

Screenshot source (Need to be logged in)

Tip #6

Register to use Google Search Console (previously Google Webmaster Tools) and you can see everything the company knows about your site, including the all-important links. Install the Google code, then click on your website’s name followed by “Search Traffic” and “Links to Your Site” This Kissmetrics guide to Webmaster Tools is still useful, even with the name change.

The Short Version

Your blog is magnetic and will attract influencers, partners, and clients, but you need to do a bit more to maximize its effects. Cold emailing influencers using apps like VoilàNorbert and MailShake will help, as will finding and following commenters on their social media channels.