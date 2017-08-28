BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, August 28, 2017

Good morning, BloggingPro job seekers. I hope you’re all feeling great about the week.
Here’s something to help motivate you even more: the best blogging jobs from our Job Board.
Paid blogging jobs
Business, Marketing & Technology Ghostbloggers
Content Conquered is seeking intermediate and advanced level business and digital marketing ghost bloggers for work on all of the following subjects (among others): SEO, Content marketing, SEM/PPC, and Social media marketing (paid and organic).
Freelance Writers for Food Tank
Food Tank is hiring freelance writers to contribute creative, high-quality content! Professional writers with experience in food justice, food policy, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture are encouraged to join. This is a unique and exciting opportunity to support and develop groundbreaking research driving health, nutrition, and environmental policy. This is a remote position, and international writers are encouraged to apply.
Freelance Content Writers – Culture (Music, Arts, Film, etc.)
Living Life Fearlessis a growing platform that focuses on curating and creating content surrounding culture and the individuals pushing it forward. They focus primarily on music, film, art, and brands.
Freelance Writer – Health
Tidelands Health, a three-hospital health system in coastal South Carolina, is seeking multiple freelance writers for a new journalism-style initiative they are launching.
Digital Content Writers
Have a passion for writing detailed informational-style and/or product reviews/comparisons? Venture4th Media is ALWAYS looking for more talented writers. Applicants should have some writing experience, although extensive experience is not required.
