BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 11, 2017

Paid blogging jobs

Fairygodboss is an early-stage startup based in New York. Their mission is to improve the workplace for women by creating transparency. They publish career advice and other relevant articles daily, and they send out multiple email newsletters per week.

If you’re an editor and writer who’s interested in improving the world and workplace for women, this job is for you.

Pixelberry Studios is looking for writers to work on contract, delivering content for our hit mobile game “Choices: Stories You Play.” You’ll brainstorm with the team, craft characters, plots, and series concepts, and see your writing come to life in the game. Pay is hourly and based on experience.

RIZKNOWS is a fast growing digital media company located in Rocklin, CA that operates an extremely popular deals and reviews website, mobile app and YouTube channel. Their content primarily focuses on high-quality, honest reviews and comparisons of popular fitness, tech and home related products. They’re looking for a content writer/blogger.

Gage is a digitally-driven behavioral marketing agency with broad marketing and communications capabilities and a talent for integrating many different elements into a unique, unified solution. They are seeking a freelance writer in the Twin Cities area for immediate and ongoing project work.

ROMY LMS is looking for a talented, experienced writer or editor who has created SEO content and has a strong familiarity with online marketing. The candidate would also need to be responsible, self-motivated and well organized.