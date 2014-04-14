The Latest Free WordPress Themes (Released in 2014)

Editor’s Note: This post was written by Helen Bailey, a Marketing Assistant at TemplateMonster.com. Passionate about Web Design, WordPress and Search Engine Optimization, she is happy to share her experience with the community.

Here’s another article about free WordPress themes, but this one is special in its own way. Read on and learn why it is so.

Although there are so many free WP themes on the net, you would prefer to choose from the latest of them, right? So we’ve made a list of WordPress themes which are not only free, but were released in 2014. This ensures that you have the most creative of the newest themes online.

While working on this article it became obvious to us that web designers offering this kind of freebie keep an eye on the latest web design trends. For example, they build responsive WP themes. Also, many of their themes are perfect examples of flat web design.

I should mention that some of the themes on the list can be downloaded right away, while others require a registration before you can download the files. Still, registration is free, and it only takes a few minutes to complete.

Of course it’s your decision whether to use a WordPress theme or a custom design for your WordPress site, but the best thing about the themes featured below is that you can get them free!

If you are ready to see the newest free WP themes, please scroll down and enjoy! However, we should note that a screenshot does not show the true beauty of a WordPress theme. Therefore, we suggest that you click screenshots one by one and find more information about each theme, and of course see its live demo.

Ravintola

Responsive Portfolio Theme

Legend

Corporate

Elegant

Bizz

GoPress

Blogly

Graphy

Onetone

Undiscovered

StanleyWP

DW Timeline

Onesie

Cubby

Wilson

Hemingway

Fullby

Pisces

Aquarius

We hope this article will be helpful to many of you, especially web designers, photographers and other creative folks looking for free WordPress themes.

We welcome your comments, so please don’t hesitate to drop us a line if you want to share your opinion on what you’ve just seen, or if you know some other WordPress themes which are available free of charge and released this year.

Looking for the best responsive WordPress themes?