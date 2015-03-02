The Exposure WordPress Theme Giveaway From ThemeFuse

by 5 Comments

Exposure WordPress Theme Sliders

exposure wordpress theme

Everyone knows WordPress, and almost as many know about the premium themes made available for WordPress by ThemeFuse. These are some of the most popular designs and tools, and three of our lucky readers have a chance to win the new Exposure WordPress theme absolutely free.

A good theme is a “make or break” feature, and those who rely on ThemeFuse know that it is a name to trust. All of the ThemeFuse.com products are well designed and very clearly meant to deliver optimal results to their users. Now, you too can have access to one of their designs, if you win one of the three vouchers that allow you to download and use this new photography-based theme.

The Exposure theme for WordPress is loaded with the kinds of features blog and website readers expect. It uses a Unyson framework – which helps developers create powerful WordPress themes fast. This provides a huge list of features and settings that give the user a tremendous amount of control over the final results. ThemeFuse actually developed Unyson in order to ensure it could allow the widest range of customization, and yet remain easy to use.

WordPress Unyson Framework

Thanks to the thoughtful design of this ThemeFuse resource, you can develop your website in a matter of minutes using drag and drop elements. The Visual page builder ensures that even the most complicated and feature rich pages are simple to create, even without skill or experience.

Exposure Theme Visual Page Builder

As an example, you can use the built-in calendar shortcode to give your readers instant information. Because it is part of the Visual drag & drop designing options, you can put such a powerful resource to work on any page.

Exposure Theme Events Calendar

Tired of “default” pages? Looking for a more customized range of pages for your audience? On top of all of those default blog pages, the Exposure photography WordPress theme features simple to use Visual drag & drop page builders that let you design unique pages whatever way you need or want.

Exposure WordPress Theme Layouts

Sliders are features that scare off some novice bloggers or web designers, but the Exposure theme has two different styles, and both are easy to use and incorporate into your pates. One is the typical design ideal to use as a portfolio and the other is meant to be static and suited to both photography and video.

Exposure WordPress Theme Sliders

The Giveaway

Once again, ThemeFuse is showing its generosity by allowing us to pick THREE lucky BloggingPro readers who will be able to download the Exposure WordPress Theme for absolutely free.

Here are things you remember in order to win:

  • The giveaway starts today, March 2, and ends on March 8. The winners will be announced on Monday, March 9.
  • You can tweet once a day, every day to get more entries.
  • And, to get even more entries, check out the additional options in the Rafflecopter widget below.
  • Visit the ThemeFuse Facebook page, and give them a like!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Happy tweeting, commenting, and sharing! Good luck!

WordPress Theme Roundup: February 2015

Author: Noemi Tasarra-Twigg

Editor of Splashpress Media, writer, and geek bitten by the travel bug.

Twitter Facebook Google+ Linkedin

Comment with Your Facebook Account

Comments

  5. The Chinese smartphone market is the biggest market in the world at the moment, and it’s full of great devices. Chinese OEMs are constantly releasing new smartphones and increasing competition over there

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *