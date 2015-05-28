WordPress Monthly Roundup May 2015

WordPress Monthly Roundup is a new feature on this blog to showcase the latest and best WordPress themes and plugins of the month. Every roundup will be published at the end of the month so expect the next post to be published the last week of next month.

WordPress Themes

This responsive masonry style theme for WordPress boasts a clean and simple design to display your blog posts. There’s no need to embed social media buttons by yourself as there’s already a built-in set on the homepage. The theme also allows four widget areas, possesses W3C Validated Markup, and more.

This beautiful business theme showcases a featured slider above the fold so you can focus on specific pages in your site accompanied by hi-res images. The theme also accommodates a services, features, projects, and testimonial layouts for the different pages of your site to emphasize your business and generate more leads and customers this way. There’s also a blog layout so you can use the inbound approach by planning and implementing a content marketing plan to drive more visitors to your site.

Other features of the theme include WooCommerce integration, cross-browser compatible, SEO friendly, and more.

This WordPress theme is the definition of clean and simplicity. Despite being text-heavy, the white space and beautiful typography does not make the featured content in the body heavy on the eyes. The bare features of the theme (easy to customize, retina-ready, full responsive) make this perfect for journalists and publishers.

This grid-based WordPres theme allows your visual content to shine through on the homepage. The white space at the header and white background gives way to a more minimalist approach to your website. Below the site title are social media buttons that let you connect to your sites from this channel. Other features of the theme include responsive design, customization options, and more.

WordPress Plugins

For professionals and freelancers running a WordPress site, downloading this plugin allows you to create a beautiful resume/CV page on your site or blog even without design skills. All you need to do is enter the predefined fields from the plugin and it will lay out the information for you using the chosen theme of the resume page.

Video Tutorial:

Another non-design friendly plugin, Simple WP Testimonials lets you create a compelling testimonial area on your page. Aside from the actual testimonial, you can add the photo of the person who delivered the testimonials or video where you took the quote from.

This is a great plugin for online shops or service providers to showcase the satisfied customers they’ve served over the years. Using this as social proof can help them drive even more leads or customers their way.

Another social media sharing plugin, Ultimate Social Media Icons PLUS plugin supports over 200+ social sharing platforms online. You can also assign different commands to button. For instance, instead of sharing the post on Facebook by clicking on the FB icon, visitors will be lead to your FB page instead. Aside from social media, you can let visitors subscribe to your blog via email or RSS feed.

Using this plugin lets you showcase newsfeeds listing down the most revelant articles for your chosen keyword. You can embed the feed on your post using shortcode or set it up as a widget on your sidebar. You can select which sources available in the plugin to feature. The featured articles can be rated using the star system (the more stars, the more relevant and better the quality).

Video Tutorial:

