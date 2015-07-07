The Most Overlooked Strategy in Online Startup Blogging

As a startup, there’s good cause to question the purpose of having a blog in the first place. Some small businesses set up a blog section in their website just because people say it’s good to have a business blog. But looking through their content, you will only see posts about internal changes and updates about their products or services.

As a result, their blogs become useless tools that exist just for the sake of. Their content – reserved to be published on press release platforms instead – neither converts nor drives interest to what they offer.

If this is the case, then what is a blog to an online startup?

The question above is the wrong question to ask. Instead, online startups should be asking this question:

What do online startups need to know before setting up a business blog?

If you want to succeed as a startup, you need to learn how to make the most out of your limited resources. Learning how to blog the right way is the first step to effectively reach out to their target audience.

Online startup blogging done the right way starts with inbound marketing.

This term refers to the methodology of attracting your target market and sending them down your sales funnel by applying the different steps featured in the infographic above to convert them into leads and customers.

With this approach to your blogging, you need to make a more concerted effort to make content that resonates with your audience to compel them to purchase your products or services.

Inbound marketing components for successful online startup blogging

Content strategy

Your blog starts and ends with a fully developed content strategy. From here, determine your mission statement and business objectives to establish the foundations of your online startup. Next, define your target audience and profile your buyer person. This will give you a better idea on who you’re talking and set the tone of voice of your blog posts.

Once you have established these, you can create an editorial calendar that will help out you plot out in advanced the blog content that will be written and published on specific dates. For this, a great tool to use in setting this up is CoSchedule, a WordPress plugin that also helps you organize blogging tasks with other writers.

When coming up with blog topics for your articles, make sure that they cover the interests of your target audience and make sure that each are well-researched and -written so you can build trust and authority with them, both of which are prerequisites to encourage them to purchase from you. For more tips on creating content that converts, follow this guide over at Content Marketing Institute.

Finally, identify online channels where you can share and promote your content. Aside from social media sites, you can tap into different communities in Google+ Facebook, and Linked, as well as popular social bookmarking sites related to your niche.

Landing page creation

To maximize your inbound marketing strategies, you need to create pages in your site with the intention of converting visitors to your desired call to action, whether it’s turning them into subscribers, prospects, or clients.

For example, you can create a landing page with the purpose of building your email list. Use a tool like GetResponse to create a page on your site by dragging and dropping different elements and then including the opt-in form so visitors can enter their name and email to be included in your list and receive blog newsletters from you.

When building your landing page, be sure to observe the best practices featured in the post at Conversioner.

Analytics

As mentioned in one of our previous posts, we are entering the age of analytics. As part of your inbound marketing strategy, instead of throwing caution to the wall with the content that you develop and publish, you can now track and measure every single thing that you do on your blog. This way, you can track and measure your respective campaigns to determine the factors that made your campaign effective or not. From here, you can replicate the campaigns that have brought you success and abandon those that didn’t. This is important for startups who are looking for cost-effective ways to run their business to save up their resources and maximize profit.

Final thoughts: By applying an inbound approach to blogging as featured above, you can make the most out of the effort put forth on your blog. This way, not only will you be able to produce laser-focused content that aims to convert your target audience, but also analyze their performance to help you create better content in the future.

