Win the “Integral” WordPress Theme from Themely

Are you using a free WordPress theme? Have you been wanting a premium theme but couldn’t afford one? If you didn’t win our last giveaway, here’s another chance.

Allow us to help you this week, thanks to Themely, a new kid on the WordPress theme block. They’ve just released their first premium theme, Integral, and they want to spread the love to bloggers who use WordPress.

So, we’re giving away a bunch – a big bunch – of codes to download the premium version of Integral.

Aside from being a premium theme (which we know has a lot of benefits over free versions), why would you want to use Integral?

The target audience for the theme are freelancers (yes, you!) and startups (that could be you, too!). It’s a one-page parallax theme and includes lifetime support and upgrades.

Here are other features:

Image, Content & Video Slider (Popular Master Slider Plugin)

(Popular Master Slider Plugin) Fully Responsive (Tablet & mobile friendly)

(Tablet & mobile friendly) Smooth parallax effect

Advanced theme options panel

panel Re-order sections (drag & drop)

Enable/disable sections

sections Translation ready (WPML)

ready (WPML) One-page Layout

Layout Sticky Navigation

Navigation Built with HTML5 & CSS3

Clean Code

Code WordPress 4+ Ready

Cross-browser Compatibility

Compatibility SEO Ready

Ready Contact Form 7 simple integration

simple integration 600+ Icons Included with FontAwesome

Included with FontAwesome Built with Bootstrap 3

Flexslider for Images

for Images jQuery Lightbox Popup

Woocommerce Compatible

Compatible Tested with most popular plugins

with most popular plugins Portfolio slider

slider Portfolio grid with lightbox popup

with lightbox popup Testimonials slider

slider Mailchimp & ConstantContact Newsletter Forms Supported

Well documented

500+ Google Fonts Ready

Ready Unlimited colors

Easy to customize (no coding required)

(no coding required) Well commented code

W3C validated HTML5/CSS3

Check out the demo here.

Here are some important details to remember:

The giveaway starts today, April 18 and ends on April 24. The winners will be announced on April 25. The giveaway is open worldwide. You can tweet once a day, every day to earn more entries. Leave a comment to get huge bonus points!

To join the giveaway, simply follow the widget below.

