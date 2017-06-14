20 WordPress Photography Themes for 2017

WordPress is the most popular and widely used content management system on the market. It offers developers flexibility in coding, while webmasters can easily manage content. You can build literally any website with WordPress – from a personal blog to a portfolio website to a news site or an eCommerce site. Another reason why so many people love WordPress is that there are thousands of WordPress themes available, and some of them are really great.

Today we’d like to focus on free and premium WordPress themes that you can use to build impressive photography websites. Whether you’d like your photography website to look like a blog or a gallery, you can easily find a theme to your liking here.

The WordPress photography themes listed below are available to all WordPress users or developers, but they will be of special interest to photographers, graphic artists, web designers and anyone who has a passion for photography. Aall the themes we’re listing today are offered by Dessign.net. The company has a 7-year experience in WordPress theme development, and is trusted by more than 90,000 users worldwide.

We’ll start with 10 free WordPress themes and then you’ll see 10 premium themes. The paid themes offer extra features and prime support for a small fee (each theme is available for $39).

Each of these WordPress photography themes is a great solution for photographers and other creative professionals who don’t have time or patience to build WordPress sites from scratch. And of course, you can easily customize the WordPress theme you like to give your site a unique appearance.

Free WordPress Photography Themes

Masonry

Masonry from Dessign.net is a free grid style WordPress theme that will impress you with a super clean design and fully responsive layout. This minimalist theme is ideal for photography websites, blogs and agency websites. It comes with many built-in features that you will love: filterable portfolio, micro-interactions, custom background color, custom background image, Theme Options, and others.

Creative

Creative is a free portfolio WordPress theme that is simple and professional. It’s perfect for photographers, digital artists, agencies and anyone looking to showcase works or products online. The Creative theme is fully responsive and SEO ready. It features a responsive full-width slider, fixed navigation bar, animated elements, etc. You’ll also enjoy a filterable portfolio that supports images and video.

Vertex

Vertex is a responsive, SEO ready and super flexible theme for WordPress. Using this theme you can build personal blogs, portfolio websites and other awesome websites. Vertex allows you to display your content in a blog format. The theme is loaded with such features as built-in slider, custom background image, custom background color, etc. And here comes the best part: you can get this powerful WordPress theme free of charge.

ShowBox

If you love single-column layouts with huge images and bold typography, then you will be pleased to discover ShowBox. This free photography WordPress theme is responsive, SEO optimized and easy to navigate. Also, it features a responsive slider and minimalist layout.

Photography

Photography is a free responsive WordPress theme for photographers, illustrators and other creative professionals. Minimalist layout and intuitive navigation allow your website visitors to focus on your works rather than the theme itself. The Photography theme comes with a few portfolio pages and a gallery page. And of course, you can customize the theme as you wish so it reflects your personality and style.

Free Shop

If you do not only want to showcase your photos, paintings, or other art works, but also sell them online, then you should take a closer look at Free Shop. This minimalist theme is compatible with WooCommerce, meaning you can use it to build a feature-rich eCommerce website.

Personal Blog

Personal Blog is a free WordPress theme that is both functional and stylish. It allows you to share images and videos on your website. The theme is made for photographers, illustrators, designers and other creative folks. You’ll definitely like Personal Blog if you love single-column responsive layouts with huge images and bold typography.

Gallery

If you’re looking for a minimalist grid-style WordPress theme created by an experienced WordPress developer then you should definitely take a look at the Gallery theme. This stylish portfolio theme allows you to put the focus on your work. It is meant for photographers, web designers, graphic artists, agencies, and other creative folks. And yes, the theme is free to download and use.

Screen

Screen is a free photography WordPress theme that is easy to edit and customize. It comes with a huge background image. Some other handy features of this WordPress theme are a responsive slider, interactive portfolio pages, a fully functional blog, custom background color and others.

Portfolio

Portfolio also deserves a spot on our list of free photography WordPress themes because it’s just perfect for building clean portfolio sites. The theme is loaded with many features like responsive design, grid-style layout, sticky menu, infinite scroll, and others.

Premium WordPress Photography Themes

My Portfolio

Here is a minimalist photography WordPress theme that is responsive and easy to use. This theme is not only good for photography websites, but other portfolio websites as well. A clean grid-style layout will keep your site neatly organized while the sticky navigation bar will make it easy for your visitors to find anything they might be looking for.

Creator

Creator is a premium portfolio WordPress theme that is responsive and easy to customize. You can use it to build an online portfolio, a blog or an agency website. The Creator theme comes loaded with the following features: responsive slider, fixed navigation bar, grid style layout, micro-interactions, etc.

Personal

Personal is a responsive and SEO optimized photography WordPress theme that will be a perfect solution for those who love large images. The theme comes with a clean layout, scroll motion slider, bold typography, sticky menu, custom background image/background color and other features. Personal is meant to be used on personal blogs or portfolio websites, however you can use it to build any other mobile friendly website you have in mind.

Start

Start is a stylish WordPress theme that is meant for freelance photographers/graphic designers/illustrators and also creative agencies. It has a clean design, a responsive grid style layout and a number of cool features: a responsive image slider, intuitive navigation, flat design, custom background image, custom background color, animated effects, filterable portfolio, and many more.

Mega

Mega is a responsive and SEO friendly WordPress theme with an original layout. Using this theme you can build photography websites, agency websites and other image-focused sites. The Mega theme looks trendy and unique, also it is in line with the latest web design trends: flat design, bold typography, micro interactions, hamburger menu, etc.

Center

Center is a simple and clean WordPress theme with lots of features, like grid-style layout, hamburger menu, intuitive navigation, custom colors, custom Google Fonts, and others. The theme is fully responsive so no matter what device your users are on your website will always look great.

Concept

Concept is a clean, responsive and search engine optimized WordPress theme that is easy to customize. It is built to showcase your work in a neat and professional way. A responsive slider, a sticky menu, micro-interactions and a well-organized layout are just a few of many features that make this theme a good choice for portfolio websites, agency websites or other image-focused sites.

Clean Folio

Clean Folio is a high-quality photography WordPress theme for photographers, digital artists, agencies and those of you who want to showcase your work and promote your services. This minimalist theme is mobile and SEO friendly. Also, it has many features you might like: grid-style layout, sticky menu, filterable portfolio, micro-interactions, elegant typography, etc.

Photo Border

Photo Border is another spot on our list of photography WordPress themes. The design of this theme reminds a photo frame. You’ll definitely like it if you’re a fan of large images, bold typography and intuitive navigation. And of course, Photo Border is responsive and SEO optimized.

Cube

Cube is a minimalist photography WordPress theme with lots of features, like responsive design, grid-style layout, image slider, hamburger menu, interactive previews and many more. A good use of whitespace improves the readability of this theme and brings your content into focus. Cube is made for photographers, designers, artists and other creative professionals who want to build a strong online presence.

This post was written by Helen Bailey, a blogger who writes about WordPress, web design trends, web design freebies and other things you need to know to build successful websites.