Blogger Outreach Processes That Can Scale Links In 2017

Blogger outreach is more of marketing discipline than just another link building task for search marketing professionals.

Having a mindset that the purpose of email outreach is to build relationships that last can make a huge impact on the efficiency of your blogger outreach campaign. Now, you are basing your techniques and small detail tactics to your primary aim as a sender of emails.

We’ve tested hundreds, even thousands of emails for the past several years and we’ve seen what works and what’s not. This post covers the blogger outreach process that includes finding targeted link prospects and reaching out to them with value-centered pitches.

Link Prospecting Process

Most link builders will ignore this part and still wonder why they don’t receive positive responses from their recipients.

The basic principle in link prospecting is identifying who is your target audience based on your purpose.

If, let’s say, you’re trying to scale promotion of your latest product by getting reviews about it from bloggers, then apparently you are looking for industry publishers who had recently posted reviews products in your niche.

Your first step is to find potential industry blogs in Google by using search queries with advanced search operators.

Here is a list of search queries to find industry bloggers in Google who write product reviews.

PRODUCT REVIEWS AND GIVEAWAYS SEARCH QUERIES “KEYWORD” “this is a sponsored review” “KEYWORD” “this was a sponsored review” “KEYWORD” “this is a paid review” “KEYWORD” “this was a paid review” “KEYWORD” inurl:/review/ “KEYWORD” inurl:category/review/ “KEYWORD” inurl:/product-review/ “KEYWORD” inurl:category/product-review/ “KEYWORD” inurl:category/product-reviews/ “KEYWORD” intitle:review product “KEYWORD” intitle:ratings product “KEYWORD” intitle:comparison product “KEYWORD” intitle:price comparison product “KEYWORD” intitle:compare product “KEYWORD” intitle:recommended product “KEYWORD” product compare intext:”powered by wordpress” “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” “this is a sponsored review” “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” “this was a sponsored review” “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” “this is a paid review” “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” “this was a paid review” “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” inurl:/review/ “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” inurl:category/review/ “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” inurl:/product-review/ “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” inurl:category/product-review/ “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” inurl:category/product-reviews/ “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intitle:review product “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intitle:ratings product “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intitle:comparison product “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intitle:price comparison product “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intitle:compare product “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intitle:recommended product “COMPETITOR BRAND NAME” intext:”powered by wordpress” “KEYWORD” sweeps* intitle:submit “KEYWORD” giveaways intitle:submit



You may want to check out this search engine queries cheatsheet to find out more advanced search operators that can be utilized for other types of target links.

Once you have a list of potential industry blogs, you have to qualify them based on certain metrics.

Ideally, it is best to use SEMRush or Ahrefs organic data to check the estimated organic traffic of a certain blog.

Given that you want an industry blog that can refer visitors back to your site, you’re looking for a blog that has an engaged community and is marketing itself through search by ranking for its targeted keywords.

Using Moz’ Domain Authority as your sole metric isn’t a good idea since there are blogs with low DA but has a substantial amount of search traffic.

Depending on the status of your blog, you want to find a blog that has at least 200~ or 300~ daily organic visits in SEMRush to ensure the blog’s strength to generate more referral visitors to your webpages.

Blogger Outreach Process

When you have a list of qualified outreach targets, you are complete with 50% of the campaign. Now, the next part is to craft email copies for the context and purpose of your pitch.

There is no one-size fits all email outreach template. All is independent as to value propositions and to their targeted audiences.

Here are a few sample email copies that we’ve tested, with listed reasons why they worked successfully.

This outreach email is dedicated to interviewing bloggers for expert advice and insights to validate points used in a guest post for another blog.

Why this outreach email worked:

It indicated the source where we’ve found the profile of the recipient. The source statement was placed at the beginning of the email to show that we’re not just a random guy sending pitches. It emphasized the value proposition for the blogger ( conduct a short interview with you ). Everyone wants brand exposure – so this value proposition caught her interest.



This outreach copy below caters to people who’ve shared a similar content of the client on Twitter and proposing that the web asset is a good addition to their resources for their blog readers.

Why this outreach email worked:

Straightforward sharing of the link to the content – given that we knew beforehand it was something they were interested in as they share a similar content on Twitter. Used one sentence to describe what information can be found in the content ( free resume templates, how-to guide to creating a resume and formatting tips) .



I could give you more examples of successful outreach emails, but al l boils down to creating an email copy for a targeted audience with a value proposition that best captures their attention.

Blogger outreach is more of a marketing discipline because it should capture interests without being too aggressive to your offer. In the end, your outreach wins if all techniques executed to complete the campaign are all dedicated to the very purpose why you started it in the first place.

This post was written by Venchito Tampon, CEO and Co-Founder of SharpRocket Link Building Company that provides high-quality link building services to Fortune500 companies, small to medium enterprises and digital and SEO agencies.