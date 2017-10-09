BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 9, 2017

Good morning, job hunters. How did the weekend go?

Let’s start the week with good stuff. Here’s something to motivate you: the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

FQF is a leading holistic personal finance website that has been featured in Money Magazine, Yahoo! Finance, Lifehacker, and elsewhere. They are looking for writers for their site.

The best candidates have experience researching and writing compelling work. Must complete at least one article per week. No maximum. Topics provided.

Are you an ad copy and landing page wordsmith who consistently delivers high converting copy that is levels above your peers? Are you easily bored and excited by the prospect of writing ad copy for over 50 SaaS products and constantly iterating and experimenting? If you’re looking to join a scaling rocketship on the ground floor while working from the comfort of your home office or favorite coffee shop with people from around the globe, this role is for you.

TCG is looking for a Digital copywriter for a complete website redesign. The person in this role would be rewriting copy for their whole website (55 pages), 300-500 words per page, and must be able to come in and gain an understanding of client pain points and branding.

Do you like working on short-form content? Stories that immediately draw readers in and keep them wanting more? Want to work on content that will be seen by thousands if not millions of readers? You just might enjoy working at FableLabs. You’ll be pitching short stories and the ones that we greenlight you’ll blow out into digital books, consumed one chapter at a time.

Special Counsel Minneapolis seeks candidates for a Labor & Employment Senior Legal Editor job. This position is temporary and part-time with the ability to work from home. If you have experience as a practicing attorney in the area of Labor and Employment law, they want to hear from you!