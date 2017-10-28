Engineering Seasonal Blog Content: From Timing To Product Placement

Evergreen content is often considered the gold standard in content marketing because it’s relevant year round. What this overlooks, though, is that even evergreen content is subject to unpredictable topical trends, product releases, and other factors. It draws a consistent readership, but that readership is likely low to moderate.

Your best alternative to evergreen content is seasonal content; though it has a limited shelf life, it also has the ability to enliven your content calendar, providing a serious SEO boost and drawing a huge, if temporary, readership. Seasonal marketing is the perfect way to link your products to annual trends and drive readership.

To get the most out of your seasonal blog content there are a few key factors you need to consider, including timing and product placement. If you can pin down these aspects, you can turn your blog into a goldmine.

Timing Is Everything

When laying out your annual content calendar, seasonal content is fairly easy to place, as it’s pinned to preexisting dates and events. Fall starts at the same time every year and Fourth of July doesn’t waver. Your only job as a blogger, then, is to figure out how far in advance of a particular seasonal event you should begin running content.

Take these favorite fall traditions as an example. This past year, as August wound down, Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte fans geared up for the drink, which was released on September 1st. Waiting for the season to get into full swing, though, the Hello Fresh blog waited until September 22nd to run a recipe for making your own pumpkin spice latte.

Timing-wise, Hello Fresh could potentially have benefited more from running the recipe closer to the Starbucks’ beverage release date, but the company’s logic clearly emphasizes a more seasonal approach – produce seasons, not product seasons. Instead of getting the jump on the product release, the brand is keyed into the seasonality of pumpkin itself.

Smilebox, on the other hand, started running Thanksgiving meal ideas in September, even though very few people are planning a late November meal that early. Why peg the blog content so early? To give people time to assemble materials for a holiday-themed photo collage. It’s the difference between a brand like Hello Fresh, where seasonality is immediate, and Smilebox where it makes sense to get a jump on the season. Every blog has a different relationship to seasonal content.

Value Ventures

Once you’ve created seasonal content, the next step is to amplify its value – and that goes beyond timing and product tie-ins. One of the most efficient ways to enhance the value of seasonal posts is by recycling them annually. This allows you to drive traffic to older content, keeping it relevant and reducing your workload as a writer.

Another way to add value to your seasonal blog content is simply by getting creative. By exploring your brand through a broad lens you can showcase some personality and build deeper relationships with your readership. Your blog readers are more likely to be loyal and consistent when you offer creative insights rather than just focusing on flattened, evergreen content.

Ultimately, seasonal content is valuable content in a way that straightforward marketing materials may not be. So pay attention to what’s coming down the pike, whether it’s a small internet holiday like National Taco Day or major landmarks like Christmas, and make the most of it. Seasonal content is your way into your readers’ hearts – and your budget’s way into the green.